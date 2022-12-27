The Municipality of Abu Dhabi City implemented an awareness campaign (on the field – and through social media – and the Fregna application) regarding raising the level of community awareness of the conditions and requirements for camping and events in the areas authorized for camping.

The campaign included the geographical scope of each of the municipalities of Shahama and the municipality of Al Wathba, and focused efforts on introducing camping enthusiasts to the requirements that guarantee them safety when camping in the designated areas, as well as introducing them to the criteria for preserving the general appearance and protecting the environment.

The campaign included the dissemination of awareness leaflets on social media, the application (Vrigna), sending educational and informative text messages, in addition to conducting field visits to the many camping areas spread in the Shahama and Al Wathba regions.

The municipality called on all land-goers to adhere to the laws and regulations that regulate the process of camping and holding events, in order to achieve the desired goals represented in protecting the safety of the campers, while at the same time protecting the general appearance, and promoting environmental values ​​and protecting them from all forms of distortions.

She pointed out the importance of leaving camping areas without residue.