The Abu Dhabi City Municipality, through the City Municipality Center, carried out a field campaign that lasted five days in a row, targeting landlords and tenants in the areas located within the geographical scope of the centre, in order to monitor construction violations and implementation of internal (partitions) or external works without a building permit and not in compliance with the license.

During the campaign, municipal inspectors carried out field visits to various areas on Abu Dhabi Island to monitor the partition and building signs of the units that were implemented inside or outside the building in violation of the granted licenses, and to take measures according to the regulations of the Building Works Regulation Law, as such unlicensed units cause an increase in density. Unjustified population growth, it also distorts the general cultural appearance of the city and affects the environment, health and public safety.

The goal of monitoring such violations is to address the phenomenon of random construction, which is defined as the construction of a group of small rooms that are not licensed by the municipality, and are exploited as housing that violates the law for the purpose of profit. It also violates security and safety procedures, prevailing customs, and public taste, and conflicts with the principles of public morals. To provide a clean, sustainable living environment free of distortions and uncivilized practices.