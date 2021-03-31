The municipality of Abu Dhabi City, affiliated to the Department of Municipalities and Transport, has completed the work of beautification drawings for the walls of the Delma Bridge, located on Al Muroor Street on Abu Dhabi Island, by decorating an area of ​​630 square meters with dozens of attractive creative artistic drawings that reflect the culture, sophistication and values ​​of the community, and simulate elements of Emirati heritage, the environment and monuments. Local.

The works aimed to beautify the walls of the bridge with drawings that radiate vitality, joy and beauty in the region, to delight its residents, visitors and road users, as well as developing public taste and raising the culture of community members, and purposefully exploiting the walls of the bridges, as painting on the walls is considered one of the finest elements of decoration and beauty.

The walls of the bridge appeared in a new look, and elegant artistic drawings, with bright, harmonious colors, derived from the components of Emirati life, and made the place look more splendid, as the drawings varied to simulate the elements of the local / marine, land, mountain, and agricultural environments, such as palm trees, camels and horses. , In addition to embodying ancient landmarks, such as castles, forts, mosque domes, and other drawings that are able to bring happiness to community members.

The Municipality of Abu Dhabi City is working to attract and implement new creative ideas to beautify public spaces in innovative ways, which contribute to educating members of the community, and transform public facilities into elegant masterpieces, in line with the aesthetic appearance of Abu Dhabi and the modern and advanced urban renaissance.