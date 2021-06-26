The Abu Dhabi Municipality of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, through the Sub-Municipalities Operations Sector – Al Wathba Municipality Center, implemented a remote awareness campaign, which lasted for four continuous days, and aimed to raise awareness among contractors and consultants about building laws and requirements, during and after the construction process, informing them and urging them to abide The laws and requirements issued by the Department of Municipalities and Transport, stressing that they aim to preserve the general appearance, the safety and health of residents and workers, and the infrastructure of construction sites, and to avoid exposure to violations and fines resulting from non-compliance with the regulations governing construction projects of all kinds.

The campaign included publishing indicative and awareness materials on all social media, and sending text messages to strategic partners, represented by contractors and consultants, inviting them to abide by building codes.

The campaign emphasized many axes that must be adhered to during construction projects and after their completion, including, for example:

– It is necessary to remove fences and temporary buildings for workers after the completion of construction, as well as equipment, and keep them away from service lines and paths, to contribute to the safety and health of individuals and protect the general appearance.

– Warehousing of building materials and transportation to the designated places

– Protecting road and neighborhood users from falling construction materials and equipment waste, by adhering to health and safety standards.

Emphasizing that the health and safety of society is a responsibility and obligation, through the implementation of the public health and safety plan in construction sites.

Within this framework, the municipality called on construction site workers to adhere to health requirements and safety and security standards, to protect the health and safety of workers, and to contribute to protecting the general appearance from all types of deformations or construction waste, stressing its confidence in the construction sector’s commitment to these requirements.



