The Abu Dhabi City Municipality, which is affiliated with the Department of Municipalities and Transport, organized through the Madinat Zayed Municipality Center, a virtual awareness workshop entitled “Bicycles”, as part of the “Sports Without Borders” initiative, targeting community members in areas within the geographical scope of the center, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Council. The athlete, with the aim of encouraging community members to practice cycling in the sports tracks established by the municipality, and to enhance quality of life standards.

The workshop worked to raise awareness of the importance of cycling, motivate people to practice it daily, and make it a way of life, as well as encourage people to participate and acquire sports information and skills, in addition to raising awareness of the importance of exercise and its positive effects on the health and rejuvenation of the individual.

The workshop also included introducing the municipality’s facilities, and the sports tracks that it established in the areas located within the geographical scope of the Madinat Zayed Municipality Center, to encourage community members to exercise in the walkways and parks, and provide some instructions for practicing cycling correctly and usefully.



