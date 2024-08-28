Abu #Dhabi #Municipality #develops #streets #surrounding #schools

Abu Dhabi Municipality has completed development and improvement works on the streets and areas surrounding many schools, with the aim of improving the quality of roads to facilitate traffic movement and protect students and road users.

The development works included several streets and areas, including Khalifa Bin Zayed the First Street, Hamdan Bin Zayed School area in Al Mushrif West, Al Jazza Street, Sas Al Nakheel area, and the surroundings of: Al Raha International School – Khalifa City Complex, Italian International School, James American Academy in Khalifa City, Applied Technology Schools – Bani Yas Branch, Al Khatm Girls School in Al Khatm, Al Taroush Bridge, a number of roundabouts in Shakhbout City, and the area adjacent to Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Nahyan Mosque and Center for Quran Memorization in Rabdan area.

The targeted areas witnessed the implementation of development and improvement works, including: maintenance of road and parking asphalt, replacement of pedestrian walkway tiles, maintenance of the effects of landslides on the roads to some schools, provision of additional parking spaces around a number of schools, maintenance and reinstallation of road signs, ground markings and curbstones.

The municipality confirmed its continued efforts to enhance sustainability standards and quality of life by implementing development and improvement projects in various areas within its geographical scope, in order to preserve the infrastructure and enhance the aesthetic appearance, in line with the urban and cultural renaissance witnessed by Abu Dhabi.