The Municipality of Abu Dhabi City is implementing separate projects to develop rainwater drainage networks on Abu Dhabi Island and the mainland, at a cost of 206 million 663 thousand and 337 dirhams, in order to preserve the gains and enhance the quality of the modern infrastructure enjoyed by Abu Dhabi.

The projects aim to develop rainwater drainage systems and networks in business areas, establish new networks, raise the efficiency and develop existing networks to increase their capacity, develop rainwater pumping stations, prevent rainwater gathering, reduce the groundwater level, and divert rainwater drainage lines that conflict with some of the plots. Residential.

The projects include works to develop rainwater drainage networks within Abu Dhabi Island, Saadiyat, Al Reem, Al Maryah, and Yas, with the aim of completing the construction of rain drainage networks in newly developed areas, linking them with existing networks, and providing the possibility to modify existing rain drainage systems, with the aim of improving efficiency, and enhancing solutions Operation and maintenance of the rainwater and groundwater drainage system, and the replacement of damaged rainwater drainage channels with drainage rooms.

Work is underway to develop and improve the rainwater drainage network inside Abu Dhabi Island, repair rainwater drainage rooms and replace their covers, to increase the efficiency of the network and reduce operation and maintenance costs. Solutions for rainwater collection points have also been implemented in 25 sites.

The projects include separate works for the rainwater drainage network in separate areas, with the aim of creating an integrated system to raise the efficiency of the rainwater drainage network (existing and future) in business areas, and to benefit from its maximum design capacity in the drainage, and to prevent seawater backflow into the network by implementing the stations located in my area. Khalifa and Al Raha Beach.





