The Abu Dhabi City Municipality is working on developing and beautifying three roundabouts in the Shahama and Al Rahba areas, by planting seasonal flowers, trees, natural plants, soil covers, and cosmetic gravel.

The development work of the roundabout opposite Al Wahda Club includes beautifying an area of ​​2,900 square meters with agricultural assets and solid materials, where 6,944 seasonal flowers were planted, 1,690 square meters with soil covers, planting plant fences with a length of 117 meters, 255 native plants, and 100 shrubs, in addition to 800 square meters of bedding. A square with cosmetic gravel, and implementation of concrete joints with a length of 247 meters as beautification works with solid materials.

The development works of the roundabout opposite Al Rahba Park included beautifying an area of ​​4,100 square meters with agricultural assets and solid materials, planting 4,816 seasonal flowers, 248 shrubs, 1,144 square meters with soil covers, four olive trees, covering 1,870 square meters with cosmetic gravel, and implementing concrete dividers with a length of 300 meters.

The development works of Sharia Park Roundabout included beautifying 4,980 square meters with agricultural assets and solid materials, planting 1,344 seasonal flowers, and 1,375 square meters with soil covers, re-arranging trees and washingtonia palms previously existing in the roundabout, covering 1,000 square meters with cosmetic gravel, and implementing concrete dividers with a length of 503 meters.



