The Municipality of Abu Dhabi City, through the City Center Municipality, completed a project of rehabilitation and maintenance of all natural beautification assets in the Dolphin Park, at a cost of about one million dirhams.

The municipality explained that the Dolphin Park is an attractive entertainment option for residents and visitors due to its many facilities and services, as it includes 10 barbecue areas, in addition to a shaded playground for children, as well as a multi-purpose playground for football and basketball, and other services that provide the park’s visitors with comfort and enjoy a healthy environment. And aesthetic components of the garden.

The Dolphin Park is one of the open gardens on Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Street, and it is located at the end of the eastern corniche / Qurum Corniche /. It is one of the old parks on Abu Dhabi Island, where it was established 30 years ago.