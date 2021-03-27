Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Municipality of Abu Dhabi City, affiliated to the Department of Municipalities and Transport, has completed the construction of car parks in Basin East 25 (Block 33) on Abu Dhabi Island, at a total financial cost of 3,527,740 dirhams, with the aim of continuing to develop car parks and traffic improvements, to enhance the quality of life, and to facilitate the region’s visitors from Community members, and providing service facilities that meet all aspirations and needs.

The works included the construction of 225 parking spaces on an area of ​​6,850 square meters, the establishment of a rainwater drainage network of 285 meters, the installation of 6 lighting poles, in addition to planning the floors of the parking area with phosphorescent paint to determine the area of ​​each parking area and the entrances and exits of the area, as well as determining and planning the floors of the parking spaces for the People of Determination.