The Abu Dhabi City Municipality, represented by the Support Services Sector – Human Resources Department, celebrated World Happiness Day, through activities aimed at making employees happy, within the framework of consolidating the meanings of happiness in the Homeland of Happiness.

The event reflects the municipality’s keenness to create an ideal work environment full of values ​​of happiness and stability, enhance employees’ energies, motivate them to be creative and make efforts to achieve the highest levels of community satisfaction and develop services.

The Abu Dhabi City Municipality confirmed that the United Arab Emirates, thanks to the wisdom of its leadership, has made happiness a value, a goal and a priority, which it seeks to achieve at all levels, to spread happiness among citizens, residents, visitors and tourists.

The municipality explained that the happiness of employees and customers alike constitutes an utmost necessity that embodies the values ​​of our wise leadership, reflects the values ​​and authenticity of the people of the Emirates, and expresses the goals of the National Program for Happiness and Quality of Life of the Ministry of Community Development.

The World Happiness Day event in the Abu Dhabi City Municipality was filled with entertainment activities, competitions, prizes and the distribution of gifts to employees, in addition to decorating the main building and sub-municipal centers in celebration of World Happiness Day and to make employees and customers happy alike.