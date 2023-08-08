The Abu Dhabi Municipality called on the residents and owners of neglected and abandoned buildings, houses, and public housing to correct their conditions, maintain them, or remove them, and not to implement any additions to the buildings from the outside or inside without a license, which would harm the infrastructure of the buildings, or distort their appearance.

This came during an awareness and inspection campaign on neglected and abandoned buildings, villas, and popular housing in Abu Dhabi and the mainland, organized by the sub-municipal operations sector, represented by: Al Wathba Municipality Center, Madinat Zayed Municipality Center, Shahama Municipality Center, Municipal Existence Center – Bani Yas, Municipality Center City.

The campaign included broadcasting leaflets and educational text messages on social media, and through the “Vrigna” application, to urge adherence to the terms and laws of building regulation, and to protect the general appearance. Competent.