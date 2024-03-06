The Abu Dhabi City Municipality congratulated all citizens and residents of the UAE on the advent of the holy month of Ramadan, announcing the working hours of centers selling subsidized food commodities during the holy month.

The municipality also welcomed meeting all requests and needs for various goods with ease and ease, through the electronic platform (Tamm), noting that the working hours at the Traffic Depot Center during the month of Ramadan are from Saturday to Thursday from 9 am to 3 pm (morning period) and from 8 pm to 12 am (evening shift), and on Friday from 9 am to 3 pm (morning shift) and from 8 pm to 1 am (evening shift).

The municipality indicated that the working hours at the Musaffah Warehouse Center during the month of Ramadan are from Sunday to Thursday from 9 am to 3 pm, and on Friday from 9 am to 12 pm, provided that the center is closed on Saturday, while the Al Wathba Warehouse Center’s hours are from Sunday to Thursday from 9 am to 3 pm, and Friday from 9 am to 12 pm, provided that the center is closed on Saturday.

Regarding the working hours of the centers selling goods supported by the Abu Dhabi Cooperative Society branches (Al Mina Branch, Abu Dhabi Mall Branch, Al Muroor Branch, Raydan Branch, Sayyar Makani Mall Branch), the municipality reported that all the aforementioned branches open their doors daily from eight in the morning until 12 midnight.

The centers for selling subsidized goods, branches of the Baniyas Cooperative Society (East 9 Baniyas Central Branch, Al Sarab Central Branch, Al Shahama Branch, Al Samha Branch) operate from nine in the morning until one in the afternoon.