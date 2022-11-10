Emirates (Union)

The Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management Company announced the launch of the Yas Heat Racing Academy, which brings together various motor sports for juniors and provides young drivers with talent in the UAE with a program to hone their abilities according to the highest international standards.

The Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management Company seeks, through this step, to develop and present drivers with local talents, and to provide young talents in motor racing with a clear professional development path, starting from the bases stage, all the way to the competitions of the world championships for sports, and the Yas Heat Racing Academy aims to build the next generation From the stars of car racing in the UAE, and helping them achieve their dreams, by entering the world of exciting sports, and developing their abilities in competition through its stages, from karting to the official championships approved by the International Automobile Federation.

The Academy and its motorsport team, Yas Heat Racing, are participating in their first official event during the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend 2022 during the Formula 4 UAE Cup in front of the F1 global audience. After the end of the race weekend in Abu Dhabi, the team, under the supervision of technical director Matthew Norman, began preparing for the Formula 4 UAE Championship.

Saif Al Nuaimi, CEO of Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management Company, said: “We are proud to announce the launch of the Yas Heat Racing Academy and its team. From the bases to the world championships, we look forward to watching our talented drivers showcase their abilities and capabilities on the race track, and to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position in the field of innovation and the development of motorsports globally.”

In turn, Matthew Norman, Director of the Yas Heat Racing Team, said: “The team’s debut, at a world-class Abu Dhabi Formula 1 Grand Prix event, and on our home track at Yas Marina Circuit, is a wonderful opportunity and a place we are proud of and start the team’s journey.”

He added: “The Academy’s goals include providing the opportunity for young drivers in the UAE, sparking their passion and providing them with support to achieve their dreams of reaching the highest levels of professional motorsports, and we are pleased to be the team’s first participation on our home track at Yas Marina Circuit during the largest weekend in the racing career. Abu Dhabi Formula 1 Grand Prix.

The last period witnessed a series of performance evaluation and psychological tests conducted by a group of young racing drivers to select the drivers of the Yas Heat Racing Team, to succeed the two young drivers, Keanu Al-Azhari from Germany, and Matteo Quintarelli from Italy, who are participating in the activities of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Formula One weekend. -1 for the first time under the banner of Yas Heat Racing.