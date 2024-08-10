The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi has identified 656 sites to monitor soil and predict its pollution in the emirate using artificial intelligence and remote sensing technology via drones.

It confirmed the analysis of more than 1,376 samples to examine 35 elements and pollutants, with the aim of understanding the impact of human activities on soil quality, and identifying areas that require further research or treatment.

The Authority has set four main objectives for the policy of preserving soil quality in the emirate, including: strengthening regulatory frameworks and monitoring implementation, adopting sustainable land and soil management systems, preserving soil quality and rehabilitating degraded areas, in addition to enhancing cooperation between the relevant parties to ensure sustainable management of soil in the emirate, combating the deterioration of its quality, preserving its basic functions and vital services for its current and future uses, in addition to contributing to the protection of the terrestrial environment, including biodiversity within the emirate’s terrestrial reserves.

The Authority’s statistics showed that its soil quality monitoring programme provides important data to guide soil management strategies and policies, which leads to preserving human health and ensuring environmental sustainability in Abu Dhabi.

The programme’s AI technologies help identify sources of soil pollution, assess its extent, and implement corrective actions to improve soil quality and ensure sustainable land management.

The Authority explained that the soil monitoring program is primarily designed to assess the level of pollutants, noting that it will be expanded and its performance improved using the latest technologies to measure the level of heavy metals through remote sensing using satellites, drones and hand-held spectrometers, where the data is verified through soil samples collected in the field.

It confirmed that it will carry out five daily soil monitoring flights using the latest remote sensing technologies via satellites and drones, in addition to artificial intelligence and machine learning.

She stressed that remote sensing contributes to enabling it to discover and monitor the physical and chemical characteristics of an area from a long distance.

The use of remote sensing, as well as AI-powered data processing, also facilitates a better understanding of soil health.

Satellite images captured from space provide objective, transparent and repeatable evidence, which enhances the Authority’s efforts to protect and monitor the environment more efficiently.

She pointed out that the monitoring process is carried out through a scientific methodology for collecting samples of different types of land, using methods approved by ISO.

She added that the programme supports the UAE’s efforts to fulfil its obligations under the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) and seek to neutralise land degradation. The Authority is an active participant in international forums, such as the Committee on the Follow-up of the Implementation of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (CRIC-21), where it contributes to achieving global environmental goals.

It is worth noting that the Authority launched the Soil Quality Monitoring Program in 2018 to assess the impact of human activities on land and soil resources, and to lay the foundations for future management plans, protection policies and regulations related to soil.

The program is distinguished as the first monitoring program in the Middle East and North Africa region to obtain ISO certification.

Accurate data

The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi has confirmed that it is able, through artificial intelligence, to use concise algorithms to produce accurate data that will help fully understand the bigger picture so that it can preserve the emirate’s soil for future generations.

She said that data collected through satellites and drones – which are used to cover large areas in a very short period of time – speeds up the data collection process, and leads to providing rapid treatments to protect the soil and mitigate the impact of challenges.

