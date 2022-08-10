The Abu Dhabi Money Laundering and Tax Evasion Court convicted the accused, Assem Abdul Rahman Ghafoor, of the US national in the opposing ruling, of committing money laundering crimes related to a tax evasion operation in his country. And confiscation of the funds subject of the crime, with deportation from the state.

The details of the case are due to the receipt of a request for judicial assistance from the American authorities regarding the investigations they are conducting about the accused accused of tax evasion, and his making suspicious financial transfers to the state, with the intention of concealing and disguising the truth and source of these illegal funds, and asked to inquire about his bank accounts, which received those transfers and transactions related to them. .

And the Public Prosecution in Abu Dhabi started its procedures towards implementing and studying the request for judicial assistance and verifying the nature of the financial transactions related to those accounts and bank transfers, in coordination with the concerned authorities, as it was found that there was a money laundering crime that occurred in the country, by the accused making international money transfers without proof its source.

The Public Prosecution ordered that the accused be referred to the Money Laundering Court on charges of money laundering, which issued an opposition ruling in which he was imprisoned for three years, and fined him three million dirhams, with deportation from the state.

The accused has the right to appeal the first instance judgment rendered within the period specified by law.