In the city of Al Dhanna in the Al Dhafra region, the third edition of Abu Dhabi Moments begins, which is the name that will include cultural and community activities, under the shade of the warm winter cloud, and under the auspices of the velvety breeze of the Emirates, and the care of an ancient heritage that derived its nobility, brilliance, skill and ingenuity from the thought of the founding builder, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, and on his path the wise leadership goes to engrave life in the Emirates, with emeralds of joy, and pearls of happiness in the homeland of harmony between different cultures and religious and ethnic diversity, which has made the Emirates today, a place for casting the gold of human relations, making the Emirates, a dictionary The language of solidarity, acquaintance, sympathy, and integration into a society whose relationship is similar to the relationships of streams watering the roots, and embracing the touch of the breeze as it caresses the moist branch.

The Community Contributions Authority (Ma’an) invites the public to attend the initiative’s various activities and programs in the Al Dhafra region next Saturday at 4 pm in Al Ruwais Park.

This initiative, this leap, is a continuation of a procession of festivals and cultural and artistic activities that spread throughout the capital, Abu Dhabi, in a season in which rose petals flourish, branches soften, trees spread arms of joy, and orchards are scattered everywhere in the capital, the scent of young boys’ winter dreams.

On this occasion, a person cannot help but pay tribute to the national cadres who are vigilant in making every effort to continue the bright brilliance of the capital, to move forward towards a life of optimism, to spread happiness everywhere, and to distribute positive energy as it is seeds in good earth.

Whoever follows and observes what is happening on this generous land will find that the world lives here, and that the cultures of the peoples as a whole penetrate the Emirati conscience, and that the transparent smile has not left the cheeks, and people walk in the streets of the capital, as if they were butterflies fluttering on the foreheads of flowers, and the hairs of the grass flowed elegantly. And tact.

Today, whoever contemplates the scene in the capital sees the tireless movement, the movement of the conscience of the streets, the shops, and the cultural institutions, because the wise leadership is determined to make the Emirates a permanent home for joy and a warm home for all people, without exception or discrimination.

Therefore, when we go down to the street and contemplate the place, we feel that we are living in a giant garden, the birds of which are human beings who soar on the wings of awesome splendor, and walk in the streets safe and reassured, confident in social relationships that are not shaken by a heartbeat or frustrated by a slip. Everyone lives happily and walks in the street, preceded by his steps. Fixed.