Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Abu Dhabi modern sailing team won 3 medals, “two golds and a bronze”, in the Marmara Championship for Optimist Junior, which was held in Turkey from July 22 to 23, with the participation of 57 boats representing 9 different schools of modern sailing.

The cubs of the Abu Dhabi team dominated the first places, as Khalifa Ahmed Juma Al Rumaithi snatched the first place, the gold for the Optimist Junior category, and Madiya Al Neyadi won the third place and the Junior bronze, as well as the first place and the gold for the Optimist girls category.

The Abu Dhabi Optimist team will continue its journey in Turkey until July 28 through a summer camp for the participating team cadres, in a journey to prepare and hone the skills of the juniors in the team.

With this result, the Abu Dhabi team raised its medal tally during the current summer participations to 20 medals and trophies, through its participation in various modern sailing tournaments, starting with the Special Olympics World Summer Games in Berlin, the Al Bareh International Sailing Championship in Bahrain, the Arab Games in Algeria, passing through the International Strait Championship in Morocco, to the current participation in Turkey, in addition to the silver in the show movements category in the first round of the World Water Bike Championship in Italy, as well as the bronze of the third round of the World Boat Championship. Formula 1 in France.

The team’s impressive performance is expected to rise to a larger number, especially with the current participation in the ELKA 4 World Championship in Greece, the Rabat Sailing Championship in Morocco, the participation next month in La Garda Italy, the European Cup in Poland, as well as the strong participation in the Formula 2 World Championship, the Formula 1 World Championship, and the World Water Bike Championship.

For his part, Majid Ateeq Al Muhairi, Director of the Marine Sports Department, congratulated Sheikh Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, and praised the great achievement of the Abu Dhabi modern sailing team in Turkey, and the control of the first positions through competition.

Majid Al Muhairi stressed that the Abu Dhabi team is going strong in the competition to achieve positions and platforms in all its international participations this summer, and the ambition to raise the UAE flag at the end of any competition.

He said: The great level that the Abu Dhabi team has reached and the various and great achievements this summer will continue in what is to come in all tournaments.