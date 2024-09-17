The Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport has launched a public taxi booking service in the emirate via the “Yango” application, in cooperation with the global technology company “Yango Group”, the application developer. This step aims to develop the transportation sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi by providing effective and advanced services.

“Providing the service through global applications increases the efficiency of taxi operations in general, facilitates the process of locating vehicles, booking trips electronically for various members of society, and links public and private taxis and vehicles of licensed individuals with passengers in the emirate via communication, electronic media, and safe and approved smart applications, which supports achieving the emirate’s goals in terms of reducing the carbon footprint by raising the operational efficiency of taxis and means of transportation in general,” said Abdullah Al Marzouqi, Director General of the Integrated Transport Centre.

He added: “Abu Dhabi Mobility aims to enhance and develop transportation services in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, represented by providing digital connectivity services for passengers with transportation service operators in the emirate, with the aim of providing safe, fast and convenient services to users.”

“We are honored to launch the Yango app in Abu Dhabi, in partnership with Abu Dhabi Mobility. This collaboration combines innovative technology with world-class advanced infrastructure, enhancing urban mobility and providing a seamless transportation experience for residents and tourists. We look forward to contributing to the progress of the vibrant emirate of Abu Dhabi, building on the strong foundations laid by Abu Dhabi Mobility,” said Islam Abdel Karim, General Manager of Yango in the GCC.

The pilot phase of using the “Yango” application included launching more than 300 taxis operating in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and implementing more than 8,000 trips during the past five months.

The Yango mobile app is available in Arabic, English and many other languages ​​on Android and iOS stores, and has more than 1,500 taxis registered in Abu Dhabi. The app allows the user to specify his destination, and it searches for the nearest available taxi, which will reach him in the shortest time.

The service also focuses on providing a secure system that preserves lost items forgotten by some customers in private taxis during any trip requested through the service, and enables drivers to deliver them to their owners or to the nearest police station, where the driver is responsible for documenting all data related to these private properties, in cooperation with the franchise companies and providing them to Abu Dhabi Mobility upon request.

It is noteworthy that Abu Dhabi Transport develops transportation services in the emirate by providing safety features that meet the needs of passengers and drivers, and ensure safety for all, by relying on the latest technologies in the field of passenger transportation, reservation and distribution.