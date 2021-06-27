The Abu Dhabi Misdemeanors Court issued judgments in three different traffic cases; Five youths were convicted of reckless and reckless driving on the highway, by parading through residential neighborhoods, endangering their lives and the lives of road users, in addition to causing damage to public roads.

The sentences handed down to the convicts included; Imprisonment for six months for each of them with the replacement of the penalty of imprisonment with community service for a period of three months, and obligating the accused to pay fines totaling 50,000 dirhams, in addition to suspending the work of driving licenses for each of them for a period of six months, and confiscating their vehicles that will be sold at an auction in favor of the restoration of public roads that The defendants caused her harm.

for its part; The Public Prosecution in Abu Dhabi commended the role of the Abu Dhabi Police General Command in quickly arresting and bringing the accused. Stressing that parading in cars on public streets is one of the most irresponsible behaviors for young people, which poses a threat to their lives and the lives of other road users. She appealed to educational and community authorities to cooperate with the concerned authorities and intensify awareness campaigns to limit irresponsible behavior on the roads and endanger their lives and the lives of others.

explained; Article 348 of the Federal Penal Code stipulates that “A person who willfully commits an act that would endanger the life, health, security or freedoms of people shall be punished by imprisonment and a fine or one of these two penalties.”

In the details of the three cases; The Public Prosecution in Abu Dhabi had referred the defendants to the Misdemeanors Court on charges of driving vehicles without numbers on the highway with recklessness and recklessness, and by parading and examining the scourge and disturbance in residential neighborhoods, endangering their lives and the lives of road users while causing noise in residential areas and causing damage to the road surface and public property.

For its part, the court convicted the accused of what was assigned to them, and issued sentences against them that included imprisonment for a period of six months and financial fines in addition to the confiscation of the vehicles used in the crime and the suspension of the accused’s driving licenses for a period of six months.



