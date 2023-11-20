Abu Dhabi, Vesti will drive Mercedes

Frederik Dress up he will take to the track for Mercedes in PL1 in Abu Dhabi in place of Lewis Hamilton. The Dane, who made his debut in a Formula 1 weekend in PL1 in Mexico City, was therefore confirmed by the team within the framework of the rule that obliges the ten teams to field youngsters in two seasonal sessions on Fridays. In the PL1 of Yas Marina Vesti will certainly not be the only young man on the track: he will be joined by Jake Dennis, Isack Hadjar (Red Bull), Robert Shwartzman (Ferrari), Patricio O’Ward (McLaren), Felipe Drugovich (Aston Martin ), Jack Doohan (Alpine), Théo Pourchaire (Alfa Romeo), Oliver Bearman (Haas) and Zak O’Sullivan (Williams). Half of the PL1 “grid” will therefore be made up of boys.

As announced by Mercedes, Vesti will also have the opportunity to race for an entire day with the W14 during the end-of-season test on Tuesday 28 November on the Yas Marina circuit dedicated specifically to kids. The driver of the Prema Formula 2 team had done the same in 2022, when he had the opportunity to try an F1 for the first time ever in the Young Drivers Test by Yas Marina. Vesti will therefore divide his time between F1 and F2, where this weekend he still has a chance of winning the title: so far he has achieved four victories and three other podiums in his second year in the middle class.

Vesti’s words

“Driving in PL1 in Abu Dhabi is another step forward in my career. My first experience in an official session at an F1 weekend in Mexico was a highlight. I learned a lot and it was great to be able to support the team and work with Lewis and George. I look forward to putting this experience to good use at Yas Marina. It’s a track I know well and this will undoubtedly make it easier to get to grips with the one-hour tests. I can’t wait to get back behind the wheel of the W14 for FP1 and then for post-season testing. I want to thank the team once again for giving me this opportunity“.

Shovlin’s words

“Fred performed well during his first PL1 session in Mexico City, running the program smoothly and helping us start the weekend on a positive note“added Mercedes track engineering director Andrew Shovlin. “We can’t wait to have him back in the car for Abu Dhabi. It will be a busy weekend for Fred, given his commitments in F2. However, he has shown that he has the maturity and confidence to handle all of this and I’m sure he will make the most of this weekend.“.