Yesterday, the activities of the third Abu Dhabi Integrated Mental Health Conference, organized by the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), in cooperation with the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi, kicked off yesterday. A new drug for Alzheimer’s.

The conference brings together a group of experts, academics and representatives of prestigious local and international institutions specializing in mental health, including speakers from the United States of America, the United Kingdom, Uganda, Germany, the United Arab Emirates, Lebanon, Canada and Australia.

The most prominent topics of the conference include the strategies and initiatives launched by Abu Dhabi to promote mental health among community members, health care models for mental health around the world, the impact of the “Covid-19” pandemic on mental health, children’s mental health, in addition to mental health between diagnosis and treatment, and others. of related topics.

Dr. Samer Makhoul, a consultant psychiatrist at Al-Reem Hospital, confirmed that the conference hosts leading specialists in psychiatry in the world, especially from the United States of America, Canada and Australia, to promote medical ideas and exchange experiences, especially on how to broadcast psychiatry with other specialties, especially diseases. Cancer, chronic diseases, as there is no health without mental health.

Makhoul said, “The number of participants in the conference ranges between 600 and 800 specialists in the medical field, and it includes various sessions, which will discuss the latest treatments in psychiatry, including modern treatments for depression and advanced Alzheimer’s disease, in addition to discussing the interactions related to the impact of mental illness on other diseases.” Membership, and how to help non-psychiatric doctors in the treatment of mental illness, by increasing their skills in treating depression and diseases associated with organic diseases. In other diseases on how to deal with depression ».