Hala Al-Khayyat (Abu Dhabi)

The Emirati Genome Project continues to receive volunteers to contribute to the national program that aims to build the first Emirati reference genome, by examining the DNA of UAE citizens.

The Emirates Genome Program, launched by the G42 Healthcare Company, in cooperation with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, renewed its invitation to citizens to participate in the project, bringing the number of volunteers to 100,000 UAE citizens as a first stage, following the success of the pilot phase of the program, which 1000 samples were collected and analyzed to establish the new reference genome map for Emirati citizens.

Volunteering in the program only requires a donation of blood samples, during one visit to the project site in the wedding hall of the Abu Dhabi Exhibition Center of the Aloft Hotel. Note that the opportunity is available to volunteer during weekdays, from Sunday to Thursday from 9 am to 5 pm.

Abdul Rahim Al-Bateh Al-Nuaimi, Acting Director General of Abu Dhabi Media, in the presence of Hamad Al Kaabi, Editor-in-Chief of Al-Ittihad newspaper, and a number of Abu Dhabi Media officials, received a team from the Emirates Genome Project, stressing the importance of the media’s role in supporting the project due to its importance in the field of research. And the health of the UAE.

The program team that visited Abu Dhabi Media headquarters included Dr. Ahmed Al Awadi, Director of the Community Communications Department – Group 42 for the health sector, and the official spokesperson for the Emirates Genome Program, Sheikha Al Mazrouei from the G42 community communication team, and Mohammed Abdul Hamid Al Hosani, Director The volunteer teams at the Emirates Foundation, Masoud Al Hosani, the leader of the SANED volunteer team, Saud Al Hattali, the regional coordinator of the Emirates Foundation, and the Emirati volunteer Tahani Al Balushi.

Abdul Rahim Al-Bateh Al-Nuaimi stressed the importance of the genome program, which is the most prominent in the region, and will contribute to providing a database that is useful in scientific and medical research, and in a way that achieves the provision of distinguished treatment service to citizens.

He called on all male and female citizens at the state level to participate in the program by providing blood samples, through which DNA will be used for complete genome analysis.

Hamad Al Kaabi stressed the importance of the Emirati genome project in improving health care and identifying genetic diseases and genetic mutations among citizens, indicating that the success of the program depends greatly on the volunteering of the largest number of citizens.

The Emirates Genome Program aims to develop a reference genome map for the citizens of the United Arab Emirates by studying the complete genetic sequence of citizens with the latest technologies, and providing a genetic database for use in the medical and diagnostic field with the aim of providing an excellent treatment service to citizens.

The Emirates Genome Program is the latest of its kind in the region, by employing the latest international technologies in the field of genome analysis.

It is expected that the program will achieve important and new achievements in the health care sector, and a distinct addition to the global human genome program, which in turn will push the wave of innovation, education and research in the UAE, especially in the field of genomics, vital information, health care, precision medicine, research and development.

The program emphasized that there will be no possible risks involved in participating in the Emirates Genome Project, as blood samples will be drawn from the volunteer, and what the person will feel is only pricking a needle during the blood drawing process.

Participation in the program requires a visit to the sample collection site in the wedding hall of the I Loft Hotel in the exhibition grounds, with the need to bring an Emirates ID to be able to participate in the program, and the person will also be required to sign a consent form to participate in the program, and finally blood samples will be drawn from the participants to extract Their DNA, and its use in whole genome analysis. The program emphasized that preserving the privacy of the participants in the program is a priority, as all personal data of the participants will be encrypted, in line with the personal protection laws followed in the country. The program called on all citizens in the country to participate in this program, which aims to make a quantum leap in the health care sector in the country, for the sake of a disease-free society for us, and for our future generations.

The role of the media

Abdul Rahman Awad Al-Harthi, Executive Director of Abu Dhabi Radio Network, confirmed that Abu Dhabi Media’s hosting of the Emirates Genome Program team is an affirmation of the importance of the media’s role in supporting the project and educating citizens of its scientific importance.

The most prominent regionally

Jumaa Al Sahli, Acting Executive Director of Abu Dhabi TV Network, drew attention to the importance of the genome program, which is considered the most prominent in the region, and will contribute to providing a database that is useful in scientific and medical research, and in order to provide an excellent treatment service to citizens.