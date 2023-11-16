Abu Dhabi Media Network, the leading public media services company in the United Arab Emirates, signed a cooperation agreement with “Roots” Company, to define the frameworks for bilateral cooperation between the two sides in terms of producing a group of dramatic works and various programs in accordance with the highest international television production standards, including It is consistent with the network’s new vision and strategy, which aims to develop the media content of its affiliated channels.

This came on the sidelines of Abu Dhabi Media Network’s participation in the activities of the World Media Congress, hosted by the Emirate of Abu Dhabi under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, and Head of the Presidential Office, during the period from 14 to 16 November at the Center Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions “ADNEC”.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Rashid Humaid Al Qubaisi, CEO of Abu Dhabi Media Network, Issa Saif Al Mazrouei, CEO of the Content Centre, Abdul Rahim Al Nuaimi, CEO of Marketing and Communications and official spokesman for the network, and Yasser Hareb, CEO of Roots Production Company.

Through this agreement, Abu Dhabi Media Network confirms its support for the local production of content from dramas and entertainment programs, and fulfilling its obligations in terms of supporting and developing national companies, especially in the field of media, artistic and creative production, as the two sides will cooperate under the memorandum to produce a group of series, dramas and various programs that bring together Between education, awareness and entertainment, it provides rich, purposeful and diverse content that suits the tastes and aspirations of various segments of society in an innovative and interactive manner.

Rashid Humaid Al Qubaisi, CEO of Abu Dhabi Media Network, said: Abu Dhabi Media Network is keen to consolidate its leadership in the field of content creation, by providing purposeful interactive, entertaining and educational content according to the highest artistic levels that meet the aspirations of the local and Arab audience, and the network’s agreement with Roots Company comes ( Roots) in line with this concern, as we will work to produce qualitative content that lives up to the network’s position among national, regional and global media institutions and meets the aspirations and preferences of the audience from various segments and groups of society.

He added: Through this agreement, we seek to fulfill the commitment of Abu Dhabi Media Network to support local production, which is supervised by Emirati companies, in addition to supporting these companies in terms of content production based on Abu Dhabi Media Network’s pioneering experiences that extend for several decades, as well as developing national competencies. In the media sector in general and creative production in particular, which contributes to advancing the development of the sector at all levels.

For his part, Yasser Hareb, CEO of Roots Production Company, said that Roots Production Company presented a group of educational programs on Abu Dhabi Media Network channels, and continues to produce a package of drama series that are characterized by presenting new Emirati stories, the most important of which is what will be produced next Ramadan, from Some of the works are considered the largest productions in the history of Emirati drama, as the productions are distinguished by an artistic image different from all of the above, and young Emirati faces that will draw the new features of drama in the Emirates.

Hareb added: The common factor in the work that we are honored to carry out for the Abu Dhabi Media Network is the presence of local culture and the identity of the beautiful Emirati cities that we miss seeing on screen, but with global technologies that are commensurate with the status of the Emirates, and this would not have been without the network’s faith and unlimited support for its sons and daughters. Homeland, to tell their own stories; We can say today that Abu Dhabi Media Network will surprise everyone next Ramadan, God willing.

It is noteworthy that the participation of Abu Dhabi Media Network in the World Media Congress comes with the aim of highlighting its new strategy as an integrated and unified media system that reflects the values ​​​​of national identity by enriching community knowledge through its visual, audio, print and digital platforms, to highlight its vital role in enhancing the performance of the media sector in the country. Emirates by employing the best technologies and keeping pace with the latest trends to produce and present innovative and distinguished content in various fields of news, entertainment, sports and culture.