Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Abu Dhabi Media, the leading public media services company in the United Arab Emirates, organized an open meeting with students nominated for the final stage of the university student qualification program launched by the company with the aim of attracting, qualifying and training distinguished cadres of university students in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and then securing job opportunities for creative people. Some of them pass the final stages and prove their competence and ability to enter the labor market.

Abu Dhabi Media provides job opportunities in many media disciplines in cooperation with partners in some sectors. The meeting was held at the Abu Dhabi Youth Center and was attended by 57 male and female students out of 202 who joined the program, since its launch two months ago, and witnessed many sessions that resulted in the arrival of the best students from 5 universities in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to the final stage, namely, Emirates University, Zayed University, Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi University, and Higher Colleges of Technology Abu Dhabi.

The selection process included conducting a set of preliminary tests organized by the Abu Dhabi Media Department, such as auditions in the fields of acting and television presentation, and presentation of technical skills in editing, graphic and directing, and other media skills.

The committee assigned by the Television Department was keen, during its visits to universities, to get acquainted with the students wishing to join the training program closely, to determine their capabilities and skills through direct presentations presented on university theaters and to send samples of their work. In turn, the committee in charge of following up and evaluating all the submitted work proceeded according to strict professional standards.

During the introductory meetings at the universities, the Abu Dhabi TV delegation introduced the students to the various career paths provided by Abu Dhabi Media in the media field, and informed them of the opportunities available to gain experiences that qualify them to enter the labor market.

Haitham Al Kathiri, Acting Executive Director of Abu Dhabi TV Channels Network, said: “Abu Dhabi Media continues its commitment to providing meaningful national media and works to empower Emirati media competencies and open new horizons for them to enter the labor market and develop the media scene in the country.” We also seek to support young talents by providing training opportunities for students of Abu Dhabi universities, providing an environment that enhances opportunities, professional choices and experiences necessary to compete in the labor market, and supports the continuity of the media sector and its provision of young and ambitious media cadres.

Al Kathiri added: The cooperation relations with Abu Dhabi universities, with regard to training and qualifying media students, are part of our social responsibility towards the youth category and our strategy that encourages the support of distinguished energies and capabilities, to prepare a promising generation that supports the process of development and growth in various fields related to the media sector, and to continue providing content Purposeful, entertaining and varied, catering to the different preferences of the audience.

The performance test sessions witnessed a large attendance of students who found an unmissable opportunity to showcase their talents and skills in the field of media and artistic production. The final list of candidates included 57 male and female students out of 202 applicants from the universities that witnessed the company’s visits, who will have the opportunity to join a high-level training program organized by Abu Dhabi Media, which ensures the enhancement of their media capabilities under the supervision of a selection of professional cadres, and entry into the labor market. From the company’s portal, which is a leading media edifice in the region.

It is noteworthy that the visits of the Abu Dhabi Media delegation this year to Abu Dhabi universities resulted in signing partnership agreements and discussing ways of cooperation with a number of the most prominent universities in the field of training and qualifying students of the media department according to the highest standards and professional practices at the sector level, in line with the company’s endeavors to integrate Efforts and exchanging experiences in the media field, and preparing a new generation of pioneering national cadres in this field.