Abu Dhabi Media Network, the leading public media services company in the UAE, has announced its participation in the 21st edition of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition, which will be held in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi from August 31 to September 8, 2024, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), as the official media partner of the event.

The network’s participation this year is highlighted by the distinguished media coverage it provides through the Abu Dhabi TV Network’s studio, the dedicated Majid pavilion, and all its television, radio, print, and digital media platforms.

On this occasion, Rashed Al Qubaisi, CEO of Abu Dhabi Media Network, said: “We at Abu Dhabi Media Network are pleased to be the official media partner for the 21st edition of the largest edition in the history of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition, and to contribute to providing distinguished coverage of all its aspects through our various media platforms, in line with the objectives of the new identity of Abu Dhabi Media Network’s strategy aimed at providing diverse content that reflects the values ​​of the Emirati identity and authentic national heritage, and expresses the uniqueness of the Emirati society and its rich cultural and social heritage.”

Abu Dhabi TV Network Studio

Abu Dhabi TV Channels Network provides daily coverage of all the events and activities of the exhibition throughout its days, through the live broadcast studio at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

Yas TV participates in the daily coverage via the live broadcast studio by providing daily coverage at 2 pm, and presents various reports and interviews with representatives of participating entities and visitors to the exhibition every day, as well as live and recorded highlights of the exhibition’s activities and events.

The channel covers falcon and camel auctions, with the Falcon Auction Studio segments, which include reports, interviews and live broadcasts, starting on August 31 and September 1, 6 and 7 at 7:15 pm, while the camel auction events will be broadcast on September 5 at 6:45 pm.

Yas TV and Abu Dhabi Sports Channels will provide daily reports on the exhibition’s events, pavilions and activities, starting from August 30.

The “Masaa Abu Dhabi” programme, which is broadcast on Emirates TV, is unique in that it provides live coverage from the exhibition’s broadcast studio for 30 minutes, to keep up with the evening events of the event, conduct live interviews with participants and attendees, and highlight the most prominent collectibles and tools used in the fields of hunting and equestrianism.

The coverage also includes field reporters conducting live interventions with participants and attendees, in addition to the “Every Day a Question” segment, which includes daily competitions about the history of the exhibition and the presentation of prizes to participants.

The “Sabah Al Emarat” programme on Emirates TV presents daily reports on the exhibition, and provides introductory highlights on the types of falcons in the Arabian Gulf region, their material and moral value, and the types of weapons used in hunting and their development over time, to broadcast the exhibition’s events during a half-hour coverage from the live broadcast studio.

Documentary production

Abu Dhabi Media Network also presents its documentary production, which is shown as part of the evening coverage, to address the rich history of the sustainable national heritage with its various elements, and the inherited passion for hunting trips and falconry and equestrian experiences. The film reviews the features of this heritage inspired by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God bless his soul, and up to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and sheds light on their inherited passion and the types of falcons owned by the sheikhs, their names, stories, and the competitions in which they participate.

Children’s wing

Majid’s participation in the exhibition is highlighted by a special pavilion that includes a corner to display the cartoon “Al-Maqnas” and a special space for entertainment activities with the participation of the famous Majid characters, in addition to its distinguished television coverage on Majid Channel, which aims to introduce the younger generation to the features of national culture and authentic heritage, and encourage them to the importance of preserving the environment and protecting cultural heritage.

Meanwhile, the coverage of the “Union News Center” revolves around providing field reports, digital content, and special coverage that highlights the participating and exhibiting entities, the various activities, events, competitions, and other aspects that highlight the features of the cultural heritage of the UAE and enhance sustainable awareness efforts.

Al Ittihad newspaper has been highlighting the heritage and environmental importance of the exhibition since its inception, through the printed and digital content it provides, as well as special interviews with representatives of the exhibition’s organizing body and participants, in addition to a range of video interviews that are displayed on its digital platforms.

Abu Dhabi Radio Network

Abu Dhabi Radio Network provides comprehensive coverage of the exhibition’s activities, with Abu Dhabi Radio covering the event through its Studio 1 programme. Star FM provides distinguished coverage of the exhibition through its Sabaho programme, in which Rania Younes interviews speakers and participants in the Sabaho Podcast. Emirates FM participates in the media coverage through its Wayne Rayheen programme on Saturdays and Sundays and its Podcast programme from Monday to Friday.