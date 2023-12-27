The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Center launched a new visual cultural series, entitled “The Mosque Chair,” which sheds light on a number of topics that affect society, such as the hours of answering prayers, the meanings of the call to prayer, the interpretation of some verses of the Holy Qur’an, and other topics that affect society, reinforced by stories. From biography and literature.

The center is preparing to launch a second series called “A Flash of Jurisprudence,” presented by a number of members of the Emirates Council for Sharia Fatwa, and centered around religious and jurisprudential topics of interest to different segments of society. The series is presented in a simplified manner that allows individuals to benefit from it in knowing their religious duties in an optimal manner. These two series come The two new cultures confirm the religious role of the mosque, and enhance its responsibility towards society, by providing the knowledge the individual needs about jurisprudential issues and other matters related to the religious aspect of life practices, with rich and unique content, presented in an easy and simple manner.

The Center will publish the episodes of the two new series on its various platforms on social networking sites and on various media platforms. The Center publishes religious, cultural and community awareness series, including short episodes whose topics are inspired by His Eminence the true religion, the rich vocabulary of Islamic civilization with its sciences and arts, and authentic Emirati customs and traditions, including: “Gras of Values” series, the “Manuscripts” series, the “Architecture and Arts” series, the “Hijri Calendar” series, the “Remembrance from the Mosque” series, the “Minbar Al-Jami’” series, the “Rare Books” series, the “Deira Al-Duror” series, and the “Minbar Al-Jami’” series. The Most Beautiful Names of God,” while the number of episodes it has published so far has reached more than 200 video episodes. His Excellency Dr. Yousef Al-Obaidly, Director General of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Center, said: “The Center’s production of these series comes out of its keenness to support the cultural movement and spread Islamic values.” Tolerance, enhancing awareness among members of society, and consolidating the mosque’s position as a pioneering edifice that reflects the identity of the United Arab Emirates and affirms its noble values. Through it, it embodied the aspirations of the leadership and the vision of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, in consolidating the mosque’s position as a religious, national, and cultural landmark. It attracts tourism with its unique Islamic architecture, and is a platform for the concepts of tolerance, coexistence, and civilizational dialogue between the world’s cultures. Through the religious and cultural series, the Center addresses society with its various segments, groups and cultures, in a simple, innovative language that has gained approval and acceptance, especially as it is imprinted with the spirit of Emirati society, its noble values, and its authentic cultural heritage, and has strengthened civilizational communication between the cultures of the world through common human concepts reinforced by the eminence of culture. Islam and its noble values.

He added: “The Center is keen to produce cultural series of high quality, as their preparation, implementation and follow-up is supervised by a national staff with a high degree of competence, responsibility and experience, in cooperation with the competent authorities and institutions, and it works within the framework of its efforts to continuously improve and develop its cultural system, to diversify and innovate.” In what it offers, it achieves the greatest effectiveness in spreading the mosque’s message and embodying its commitment to social responsibility.” Over the past years, the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Center has launched a number of renewable and diverse initiatives, activities and programs that target all segments of society and address young people in innovative ways, including visual cultural series, which it publishes periodically through social media platforms and local media channels, as part of its work to Consolidating the mosque’s position as a leading global edifice that works to spread the concepts of tolerant Islamic culture, build bridges of civilizational communication with cultures around the world, promote noble values ​​in society, and promote moral education for young people and generations. The collection of cultural series published by the Center is distinguished by its richness and value, as the “” “Valuable Plantings,” on Abu Dhabi TV channels and media platforms, and includes a set of main moral messages that are based on the principles of our Islamic religion and national, cultural and social constants, such as love of the homeland, honoring one’s parents, and others, which support the role of the family and society in promoting moral education for generations and young people.

The “Manuscripts” series showcases the content of the same manuscripts provided by the “Mosque Library” in the form of film thumbnails, while the “Architecture and Arts” series sheds light on the aesthetics of Islamic architecture evident throughout the mosque, and the humanitarian messages and concepts it contains, highlighting the center’s efforts. In achieving its sustainability, the “Hijri Calendar” series enriches the knowledge of viewers with various information about the Hijri calendar, its importance and its connection to religion, worship, heritage and Islamic identity, in a distinctive style and character, while the “Remembrance from the Mosque” series presents a group of educational religious messages presented by preachers. Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan, and the episodes of the “Pulpit of the Mosque” series summarize the messages and lessons covered in the Friday sermons, with the aim of conveying their messages to all segments of society regardless of their ages and groups, which enhances the role of the religious, cultural and community center, while the “Books” series comes “Rare Books” is part of the Center’s cultural series concerned with highlighting the components of Islamic civilization and its arts, by highlighting its unique collection of “rare books.”

The “Deira Al-Duror” series deals with the most important features of omens and omens, and reviews the Emirati poetry that was sung in it, and pictures of the fathers’ and grandfathers’ interest in the appearance of “Suhail’s star.” The center also publishes the “Names of God” series, which is a series of short videos published periodically, through which specialists present The cultural tours provide a simplified explanation of the ninety-nine names of God, clarifying the meanings and concepts they carry. The center has also been recording and producing audio materials of the readings of the Holy Qur’an in the voices of the imams of the mosque, and distributing them to worshipers during the holy month, in addition to producing video clips of the recitations of reciters. The mosque and its imams while performing the rituals of the blessed month of Ramadan inside the mosque, and publishing them. The center provides community members with access to the cultural series that it publishes periodically and continuously, through its platform, on Instagram (@szgmc_ae), and other local media platforms on social networking sites, as well as It can be accessed by visiting the following website: (http://szgmc.aiwa.ai/ar/Mediahub).

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Center is keen to display its cultural series in the cultural forums in which it participates locally and internationally. With the aim of activating its role in supporting cultural activity in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and the United Arab Emirates, and informing the world of its message calling for highlighting the Islamic, Arab and local cultural heritage, highlighting the mosque and what is unique about it from other houses of worship in the world, and introducing its civilizational message calling for cultural rapprochement emanating from The vision of its founder, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, and the approach of the wise leadership in building bridges of cultural communication, and enhancing its position as a unique global cultural destination, and a landmark that highlights the richness of Islamic culture and its distinctive diversity and inclusion.