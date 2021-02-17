Nasser Al-Jabri (Abu Dhabi)

Leaders in the publishing sector in “Abu Dhabi Media” confirmed that all platforms continue their efforts aimed at keeping pace with the aspirations of the public, by employing digital platforms, exploiting modern technologies and using the latest social media to deliver news, information and content, in response to the desires of viewers, listeners and readers from various segments of society. This came during a discussion seminar organized by “Abu Dhabi Media” through the “Club House” application, on the future of the publishing sector, and moderated by Hamad Al Kaabi, editor-in-chief of “Al-Ittihad” newspaper, with the participation of Al-Saad Al-Minhali, Editor-in-Chief of National Geographic Magazine, and Maryam Al-Serkal Director Majed World platforms, Fatima Al Balushi, Acting Editor-in-Chief of Zahrat Al Khaleej Magazine, and Aisha Al Mazrouei, Director of the Digital Content Platform, in the presence of a number of executive leaders. The seminar shed light on a number of themes, most notably the quality of content and competitiveness at the local and regional levels, the technological boom that occurred on publishing media and its impact on content, in addition to the content’s ability to withstand the accelerating challenges in the world of digital publishing, and the transfer of the publishing mechanism from traditional printers to servers. e.

Abdul Rahim Al-Batih Al-Nuaimi: We are able to keep pace with new media changes

Abdul Rahim Al-Batih Al-Nuaimi, Acting General Director of Abu Dhabi Media, affirmed that the content industry is a major requirement in media work, as the Emirati media has been able to produce news and from its multiple sources. Recent experiences have demonstrated the ability of Abu Dhabi Media to compete ably through the industry. The news and presenting it to the public from its numerous reliable sources.

He added: The new media represents an important element to enrich the current traditional media, which we should not overlook, as it complements the successes of the past 50 years of the story of the UAE, pointing to the importance of the media person being able to deal with new media and its tools to keep pace with the state’s aspirations during the next five decades .

He pointed out that the platforms of “Abu Dhabi Media” are able to keep pace with the changes of the new media, praising the selection of a new digital platform, “Club House”, to organize the discussion, which contributes to developing content and benefiting from mutual experiences.

Digital transformation

Hamad Al-Kaabi, editor-in-chief of Al-Ittihad newspaper, said: The newspaper has sought during the last period to move forward towards digital transformation, by providing the development of new content that keeps pace with aspirations and is in line with technical changes. Through it, the newspaper continues its pioneering role that has lasted for more than 5 decades, as it is an ancient school. In the world of journalism, it has extensive experience in creating content that caters to various audiences for decades.

He added: Paper publishing is considered a publishing tool and does not represent the entire publishing process, as there are many tools and technologies that represent an opportunity for media platforms, as Abu Dhabi Media keeps pace with these modern technologies, and they are found across all digital platforms, with the aim of providing meaningful content that keeps pace with the agenda The patriotism of the UAE, enhances its sublime mission, and raises awareness of the recipient.

He pointed out that the year 2021 marks the beginning of the gradual recovery of all sectors from the effects of the “Covid-19” crisis, but the repercussions of the “pandemic” will cast a shadow over the behavior of the public, as the past period has led to a remarkable change among the recipients, with the emergence of concepts of remote work, which strengthened From the trend towards social media and its increase in its share compared to paper-based publications, where the “pandemic” has produced an audience with new trends, less associated with traditional publishing, more keen on quick and short information, greater interaction with digital platforms, and interested in searching for low-cost or free applications.

Worker awareness

The editor-in-chief of “Al-Ittihad” newspaper stated that during the “Covid 19” crisis, “Al-Ittihad” newspaper presented an initiative to reach a number of categories of workers, by presenting paper content in several languages, by distributing awareness posters and leaflets, and by broadcasting various video clips. This is in order to support the efforts of the concerned authorities in enhancing societal awareness of the precautionary measures, and to provide targeted content capable of limiting the repercussions of the “pandemic” through means commensurate with the privacy of the target segment.

Media platforms

For her part, Fatima Al-Balushi, Acting Editor-in-Chief of “Zahrat Al Khaleej” Magazine, said: Technology does not cancel publications but rather their development, as new technologies have been harnessed to reach readers and followers more, which led to the success of the media platforms in Abu Dhabi Media. Given that publications deal with the current reality, by finding ways to enable these publications to reach the largest segment of the audience.

She added: Emphasis has been placed on providing quick and immediate content through digital platforms, while the analytical aspect is concentrated within the magazine, given the era of speed that we are currently experiencing, and the desire for everyone to obtain quick and attractive information in the least possible time, which drives publications to develop the analytical aspects and use as much Less words, focus on the image and change the wording methods, to suit the taste of the recipients. She indicated that, despite developments, the status of printed content is still continuing, as magazines will not disappear due to their position and connection with many segments of society, which still prefer to appear in the magazine as a tangible matter that can be preserved, pointing out that “Zahrat Al Khaleej” includes various topics. The fields, including family, art and culture, within a single attractive template, in a simple way that keeps pace with the audience.

Children’s content

Maryam Al Serkal, Director of “Majid World” platforms, emphasized the challenge of presenting content provided to children, as they are the most difficult group in attracting readable content, especially with a general decline in reading levels in the Arab world, given the presence of temptations such as digital platforms, electronic games and channels. Television and the emergence of other things on the media scene. She added: There is a difference between previous generations and the current generation in the ability to attract, as the time period for attracting a child to content, whether it is read or viewed, is only 10 seconds, which prompted us to launch a study that represents the first of its kind in the Middle East to understand the child’s mentality and orientations. Intellectual and how to attract him and understand the depth of the child’s personality, as we found a superior ability to analyze, question and understand the characters, which prompted us to launch a new identity during the past year. She pointed out that children during the current period are not looking for a one-dimensional personality, but rather looking for a multi-role personality, as we have made a great effort to keep pace with the existing group and raise their aspirations, by employing new content that takes into account the current changes they have and that matches their levels of thinking.

Image and word

Al-Saad Al-Minhali, Editor-in-Chief of National Geographic magazine said: The technological boom has not only changed the form of content, but rather has become affected by technology, as the role of the image has increased at the expense of written material, and the role of digitalization has also strengthened in the way content is presented to be more able to Attraction to the recipients. She added: The scenes today have become more ambiguous and complex, due to the multiplicity of platforms on social media, their differences and the different methods of displaying content in them, where the content must match the nature of the follower and know what he needs, which is a challenge for all of us, in many cases The follower is not aware of the true purpose of each social platform they use. She pointed out that the previous media challenges were represented in the type of word, the method of presenting the content and the press, but there are new challenges, including the need to study the psychology of the follower, his interests, the hours of his entry on the digital platforms and the time period that attracts him, which are new challenges that are added to content makers, which require flexibility to deal with them. Pointing to the experience of “National Geographic” in converting silent scientific materials into other enjoyable forms that address the follower and his feelings and involve him in the informational material.

Dynamic ‘digital’

Aisha Al Mazrouei, Director of the Digital Content Platform, said: The most prominent media challenges are to understand the dynamism of digital media, which requires changing tools to keep pace with current requirements, in addition to analyzing data and knowing audience trends as the main determinant that determines the course of content and its presentation.

She added: The best method for communicating information is through storytelling, as the “content” platform highlights news in an unconventional storytelling style, with the aim of entertaining the reader and creating a human aspect that the follower relates to the human story. We are also keen to clarify the stories that we present by relying on Scientific studies related to the type of story presented and satisfy the craving for knowledge.

She pointed out that competition today is no longer the preserve of media institutions, but rather the individual competes for the content provided in the institutions, and the official authorities have become a competitor due to the recipient obtaining information directly from the official accounts of these bodies, instead of relying on the media, which reinforces the necessity of The orientation towards excellence in the transfer of information.