Abu Dhabi Media keeps pace with the historic arrival of the Hope Probe to Mars, through its media and digital platforms

Abu Dhabi Media, the leading public media services company in the United Arab Emirates, announced the allocation of comprehensive coverage across its various media and digital platforms to keep pace with the UAE’s historic mission to explore Mars, in particular the stage of the entry of the “Hope Probe” into Mars orbit on February 9, and the public’s interaction with the first project. An Arab to study the Red Planet, over a period of three days, from 8 to 10 February. This expanded coverage is in line with the Abu Dhabi Media Strategy, which focuses on achieving a comprehensive paradigm shift in producing media content that keeps pace with the aspirations and interests of the public, and providing outstanding digital content that enhances the company’s presence and its prominent media position.

On this occasion, Abdul Rahim Al-Bateh Al-Nuaimi, Acting Director-General of Abu Dhabi Media, said: This exceptional coverage of these historic moments comes within the framework of Abu Dhabi Media’s keenness to cover the most important events, occasions and national events that reinforce the UAE’s civilized image and highlight its pioneering achievements in various fields, especially scientific ones.

Al-Nuaimi stressed the importance of the Emirates Mars Exploration Project, “The Hope Probe”, as it is a historic achievement for the UAE that will leave great positive effects at all national, Arab and international levels, and enhance its efforts and contribution to making the future and continuing civil and human progress, in addition to its important contribution to strengthening the national economy and the growth of space sectors. And advanced science and technology in the state.

The Abu Dhabi TV network coverage includes live and direct broadcasts via the NASA vehicle and a group of various reports and guests participating from the “Probe Al Amal” studio in Abu Dhabi Media, an external studio at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, and other studios accompanying the various paragraphs. Reporters at the Emirates Space Agency, the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, Burj Khalifa Park and other broadcast sites.

The coverage begins on Monday, February 8, on the “Emirates” channel at 20:00 and on the “Abu Dhabi” channel at 22:00 UAE time, hosting a group of officials and specialists in space science, and through a live broadcast of the preparations preceding the arrival of the probe from the Mohammed bin Rashid Center. Space, along with a set of various reports, and an augmented reality paragraph.

The coverage continues until Tuesday, February 9 at 17:00 UAE time, when the program presenters and reporters are present in studios accompanying the broadcast of the various paragraphs, which include the economic and social media sections from Studio 5, and the children section of “The Hope Probe” from the Majid Channel Studio, and in On Wednesday, February 10, coverage continues on the “Emirates” channel at 20:00 and on the “Abu Dhabi” channel at 22:00 UAE time, and includes various reports, hosting a group of specialized guests, and direct transmission from Mars, in addition to coverage Receive signal and data at the Mohammed bin Rashid Center.

The television reports deal with many topics that highlight the timeline of the Hope Probe from the beginning of the idea until its arrival in its orbit, and why the Red Planet? And the scientific importance of the Hope probe, the journey of the Hope probe from Earth to Mars, the strange phenomena that occur on the surface of Mars, scientific facts about the red planet, the space exploration program in the UAE, and what comes after the hope probe? And the building of the first human colony in 2117, and the previous missions that failed to reach the planet.

The coverage of the Abu Dhabi Radio Network begins on Tuesday 9 February at 19:00 and includes news reports and recorded and direct paragraphs, in addition to interviews with officials to talk about the economic and scientific importance of the project, through a unified broadcast that includes Abu Dhabi FM, Emirates FM and Star FM Plus, the countdown to reach Mars’ orbit.

Abu Dhabi Media’s publishing platforms continue to cover the mission of the Hope probe to explore Mars. Al-Ittihad newspaper has devoted a variety of coverage from the beginning of January until the stage of the probe’s arrival into its orbit, including meetings with the engineers who contributed to the project, infographics explaining its details, and articles For Arab and foreign writers that reflect their views on the country’s historic achievement in the field of space exploration and science, and a special follow-up to the international echoes of the event.

The Union provides rich content on the importance of investing in space and the UAE’s active contribution to the international community through knowledge, research, exploration, scientific development and human development with information that the Hope Probe will provide not only to Arabs but also internationally, highlighting the efforts of Emirati and Arab competencies by highlighting the most prominent scientists participating in this The pilot project.

“Zahrat Al Khaleej” magazine devoted special coverage to the event on Tuesday, February 9th. Correspondents of the magazine will be present at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center to conduct interviews and direct reports on this historic event through its digital platforms and social media.

“National Geographic Arabia” magazine is producing a video about the probe’s journey, its goals, and the aspirations of the Arab nation for the success of the mission, in addition to publishing content about the probe team and the reasons for the state’s direction to explore Mars.

The “content” platform also provides a set of scientific and knowledge reports about the project, in addition to covering the Majid digital platform for children, through which it provides various information about the probe along with funny situations for the character of “Amouna” in space.