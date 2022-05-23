Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Abu Dhabi Media, the leading public media services company in the UAE, announced its participation in the 31st edition of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, which will be held from 23 to 29 May at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center, as a “platinum” partner. For the event, and through a special pavilion that includes a group of its media and digital platforms.

Abu Dhabi Media’s participation in this year’s edition of the exhibition, which witnesses the participation of elite publishing industry poles in the Middle East and North Africa, stems from its awareness of the importance of building bridges of cultural communication between the peoples of the region and the world, and upgrading the cultural, educational and professional scene, as the presence of From its leading position in the region, the company is a platform specialized in displaying and producing meaningful and distinguished content through its diverse range of audio-visual, print and digital media platforms.

Through its pavilion, the company will display its media services, print publications and innovative digital platforms to meet the preferences and different interests of visitors to the exhibition. «Content», with a package of promotional offers.

Asmaa Al Fahim, Executive Director of the Publishing Department in Abu Dhabi Media, said: “At Abu Dhabi Media, we are proud to be the platinum media partner for the 31st Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, which is considered one of the most important regional and international platforms in the publishing sector and an ancient cultural forum that enhances the cultural and intellectual scene of the UAE by highlighting It highlights a selection of the productions of the most prominent writers and intellectuals, and attracts the most prominent actors in the industry to learn about the latest global trends, establish partnerships, discussion sessions and workshops. Through our participation, we affirm our continued contribution to the advancement of the publishing industry and books and the promotion of a culture of reading among all segments of society, as well as introducing visitors to the exhibition about the advanced digital platforms and electronic applications of our brands that contribute to the delivery of the diverse and innovative content that we produce to the local and Arab audience.”

discounts

During the exhibition’s activities, “Abu Dhabi Media” offers a 25% discount on all subscriptions to its publications, and “Al Ittihad” newspaper provides a copy of its first printed issue after subscribing to its service on the “WhatsApp” and “Telegram” applications, and “Zahrat Al Khaleej” magazine is available to its visitors. The opportunity to take pictures on its cover, while the “content” platform provides the possibility to win a distinguished prize.

The Majid platform allows visitors to the Abu Dhabi Media Company’s pavilion to take memorial photos with the readers’ favorite magazine characters. National Geographic magazine has also allocated a special offer for school and university students’ visitors to the company’s pavilion, offering a 50% discount on annual subscriptions.

It is worth noting that the 2022 edition of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair includes a wide range of innovative intellectual and educational events, activities and programs, in an integrated and attractive knowledge environment. Germany is the guest of honor for the second year in a row, to reflect its cultural and knowledge heritage.