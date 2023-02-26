Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Abu Dhabi Media, through its various media platforms, through a joint broadcast with Dubai Media Incorporated, allocates comprehensive coverage to keep pace with the mission of Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, “Zayed’s ambition … the second mission” to the International Space Station.

On this occasion, Abdul Rahim Al Nuaimi, Acting Director General of Abu Dhabi Media, said: “In line with the directives of the wise leadership and within the framework of the Abu Dhabi Media Strategy, which is based on providing meaningful national media that keeps pace with the country’s historical achievements. As part of its commitment to producing distinguished content that keeps pace with the audience’s aspirations and enhances the company’s presence and prominent media position through its various media and digital platforms.

Al-Nuaimi stressed the importance of this historic achievement for the UAE, which will leave positive effects on all levels, and enhance its efforts in shaping the future and the continuation of civilization and human progress, and its contribution to the fields of space exploration, technology and advanced science. This coverage also comes within the framework of Abu Dhabi Media’s keenness to highlight the most important national events that consolidate the civilized image of the UAE and shed light on its pioneering achievements.