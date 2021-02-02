Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Abu Dhabi Media has signed a partnership agreement with MediaSat, one of the Choueiri Group companies, under which it becomes the exclusive advertising representative for advertising sales services for the Abu Dhabi TV Network, and all Abu Dhabi’s visual, digital, audio and read media platforms in the Middle East and North Africa, and others.

The long-term agreement will strengthen Abu Dhabi Media’s position as the leading public media services company in the UAE, which focuses on producing, developing and distributing meaningful and distinct content in various news, entertainment, sports and cultural fields, aimed at the local and Arab audiences, and which provides advertisers with a range of the best opportunities for spread And access to all local and Arab markets, thanks to its distinct capabilities and expertise that reaches half a century of media work, its diverse media assets, its strong and competitive content from programs and series, and innovative digital content, in addition to the presence of its media stars among the most-watched list by the local audience And Arab.

On this occasion, Abdul Rahim Al-Bateh Al-Nuaimi, Acting General Manager of Abu Dhabi Media, said: “We are pleased to sign this agreement with MediaSat, a subsidiary of the Choueiri Group, which will enhance our commercial and advertising offers and services that we provide to companies and advertisers in the UAE and the region. Expanding our reach to new business partners, in line with our strategic priorities, as well as providing new opportunities for existing advertisers.

This agreement acquires additional importance as Abu Dhabi Media works to achieve a comprehensive qualitative leap, to produce distinguished content that keeps pace with the aspirations and interests of the public, to accelerate and develop digital content, to improve performance and efficiency, and to establish its leadership position in the presentation and production of innovative content, direct interaction, and digital communication with the public. ».

Al-Nuaimi added: “This agreement is an important step in the process of positive progress and qualitative development that Abu Dhabi Media is witnessing, and it comes at a time when we are looking to enhance our presence and our commercial services in the Middle East, North Africa and other regions .. We are confident that our continuous commitment to provide Attractive interactive content across our platforms, it will provide brands and advertisers with excellent opportunities to reach a wider audience. ”

On his part, Pierre Shwairi, Chairman of the Choueiri Group, commented on the agreement: “We are proud of this cooperation with Abu Dhabi Media, and we have high hopes for this long-term agreement .. We are sure that this joint cooperation will benefit from the continuous growth witnessed by media platforms.” Of Abu Dhabi Media, and the offerings it provides to viewers, readers and users across the Middle East and North Africa.