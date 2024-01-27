Abu Dhabi.. May our Emirates be safe

In light of the blessed march led by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, here is our beloved capital Abu Dhabi, for the eighth year in a row, obtaining first place on the list of the safest cities for the first half of 2024 in the world, according to the index. “City Security” issued by the “Numbio” website.

Abu Dhabi has maintained its lead in the international rankings since 2017, and topped the 2024 list, which included 329 cities in the world, reflecting the emirate’s continuing efforts to ensure quality of life for citizens, residents and visitors.

Sadara is firmly established and rooted, and it is the result of the care, support and interest of our wise leadership, which invests long and deeply in its human resources and the Emirati people, and provides everything that will advance them in a comprehensive manner, based on an insightful and wise vision that preserving achievements and gains and achieving global leadership requires creating a safe environment and an ideal climate. To create prosperity and well-being, it issues global indicators in various fields and fields.

The Abu Dhabi Police General Command, over the past decades, has been committed to translating the visions of the wise leadership and national strategies, and it is moving forward to achieve this and other achievements and its inspiring and successful experience in preserving the oasis of security and safety under whose shade we rest today.

I followed the moves and transformations witnessed by the Abu Dhabi Police and the Emirate since those humble beginnings from a few rooms attached to the palace of the late Sheikh Mubarak bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, then moving to “caravans” scattered in the Al Karama area, before moving to its current headquarters, which is currently witnessing renovations and expansions commensurate with what… Abu Dhabi Police has reached an advanced position at various levels, achieving a major qualitative leap in the concept of policing and instilling a positive spirit in every citizen and resident, making each individual responsible for protecting society through its unique initiative, “We are all police.” A few days ago, we were faced with the high status it had achieved when it hosted police leaders from 14 countries at the International Best Practices Forum at police stations. They came to exchange experiences and learn about the inspiring experience of Abu Dhabi Police.

The achievement achieved by choosing Abu Dhabi as the safest city in the world for the eighth year in a row is the result of effective cooperation between various sectors in Abu Dhabi as part of efforts to support the enhancement of community well-being and security.

What makes us even more proud of what has been achieved is that a number of the cities of our dear Emirates, most notably Dubai, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, and others, top the international rankings of safe cities. Praise and blessings be to God, and “May safety and long live knowledge, O our Emirates.”