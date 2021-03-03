Abu Dhabi (Al-Ittihad) announced Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange On adding the trading session to the closing price starting tomorrow, to enable investors to trade securities listed in the market at the closing price for a period of five minutes at the end of the trading day.

This initiative is part of the strategy of “ADX One” adopted by the market to expand its services and products and enhance its liquidity.

The new mechanism allows investors to amend orders after pre-closing bidding. Market makers and liquidity providers can use the trading mechanism on the closing price to protect their positions, and investment fund managers will also benefit from this session, as it opens the way for them to buy and sell securities in the market based on the net asset value of their funds at the end of the day.

“The role of the Abu Dhabi Securities Market is to ensure smooth communication between investors and issuers within a dynamic market,” said Abdullah Salem Al Nuaimi, Acting Executive Vice President of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange. We are in the process of launching a range of initiatives to improve liquidity and make trading easier and more convenient, in line with international best practices. The pre-closing bidding is important to enhance the liquidity of the trading cycle. Therefore, trading on the closing price provides investors with greater flexibility to achieve their tactical goals. ”

The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange plans to double its market value over the next three years from 750 billion dirhams at the end of 2020, following the adoption of the “ADX One” strategy, which includes launching new products and services and accelerating the pace of digital transformation to enhance the customer experience.

Abu Dhabi Securities Market liquidity increased significantly in 2020; Where the value of securities traded increased by 28% to reach 72.8 billion dirhams. The number of foreign investors in the market increased by 38% in 2020, while the value of the shares they traded increased by 6.5% to reach 62.6 billion dirhams.

The trading volume of institutions also increased by 35.6%, to reach the value of their trading last year to 111.1 billion dirhams, and the percentage of the number of actual daily investors during the year 2020 who executed a sale and / or purchase transaction in the market increased to 34% compared to the previous year.