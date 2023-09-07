Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange announced the secondary listing of the Abu Dhabi National Energy Company, a two-tranche bond, with a value of $1.5 billion in its main market. The 5-year $500 million bond, which matures in 2029, was issued as a conventional bond with a coupon of 4.375%, while The $1 billion 10-year tranche, which matures in 2033, is priced at a coupon of 4.696%, with coupon payments made to bondholders semi-annually.

In addition, the 10-year bond has been structured as a green bond, which is TAQA’s first ever green bond issuance. The proceeds will be used to finance, refinance and invest in eligible green projects, in line with the company’s green financing framework.

This listing on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and the London Stock Exchange for unsecured double-tranche bonds is part of TAQA’s global program for medium-term bonds.

With this listing, the total number of debt instruments listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange rises to 44. Abdullah Salem Al Nuaimi, CEO of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, said: “This significant listing of TAQA bonds on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange reflects our continuous and successful efforts to increase the number of Listings in our growing debt instruments market, and in line with these efforts, we continue to enhance our ability to diversify and expand the range of securities offered in the market that are in the interest of investors.

Al Nuaimi added: This listing also demonstrates the increasing prevalence of sustainability-related bonds, which has been on the rise with several companies listed on the Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange issuing green bonds. In line with green financing frameworks, these issuances support the continuous development of environmental, social, governance and sustainability issues in the market. In line with the UAE’s efforts and aspirations towards achieving zero neutrality.

For his part, Jassim Hussain Thabet, Group CEO and Managing Director of Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA), said: We are pleased at TAQA to announce the secondary listing of our dual-tranche bonds on the debt markets in Abu Dhabi, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange. The bonds are the first green bond issued by TAQA.

He added: As a leading low-carbon utility company, we consider green financing and decarbonization projects as key opportunities for the growth of our business, given the growing demand by local and international investors for credible green investments, and we are seeking to establish our position as one of the leading companies in the region in the field of financing. Green, through our recently launched Green Finance Framework, our ESG strategy, and our ambitious emissions reduction targets by 2030.

He stressed that TAQA embodies the transformation in the energy sector in a practical way through its ambitious goals of decarbonization and its clear strategy that leads us towards achieving this.

At the time of issuance, the order book was nearly 10 times oversubscribed, with regional and international investors placing total orders in excess of $15 billion.

In line with TAQA’s corporate credit rating, the bonds were rated Aa3 by Moody’s and AA- by Fitch, reflecting TAQA’s strong financial position and the strong macroeconomic fundamentals and outlook for the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.