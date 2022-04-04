Yousef Al Bustanji (Abu Dhabi) The general index of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) jumped during today’s trading session to unprecedented historical levels, exceeding the 10,000 points barrier, and closing up by 1.438% at its highest level ever, recording 10071.6 points. The country’s capital markets witnessed an increase in the trading value, which amounted to 12.144 billion dirhams, including 11.7 billion dirhams in the capital market, Abu Dhabi. The increase in the trading of the Abu Dhabi market came as a result of the conclusion of 19 major deals on the shares of IBEX Investment Company (formerly Ras Al Khaimah Cement Investment Company), during which 1.83 billion shares were traded, with a total value of 10.12 billion dirhams at a price of 5.53 dirhams per share. Foreign investors continued to inject more capital into the shares of companies listed on the Abu Dhabi market, with the sum of their investments amounting to 167 million dirhams, net purchase. According to the details of foreign trades, foreign investors (non-Arabs) pumped 206 million dirhams of net purchase during today’s session, but the trading of Gulf investors showed sales of about 42 million dirhams, with a net value of about 42 million dirhams. The market value of the companies listed on the Abu Dhabi market increased by 14.3 billion dirhams to reach 1.88 trillion dirhams, according to the closing prices recorded today. The overall outcome of trading was an increase in the prices of 19 companies against a decrease in the prices of 24 companies and the stability of the prices of 44 companies without change. The rise in the Abu Dhabi market came with the support of the leading shares, as the market price of the First Abu Dhabi Bank share rose by 1.96% to reach 23.88 dirhams, and the price of International Holding increased by 0.16% to reach 188.3 dirhams, then the share price of Aldar Properties, which rose today by 0.41% to reach 4.91 dirhams Etisalat’s share also rose to new levels during today’s session, reaching 38.7 dirhams, an increase of 3.81%. In the Dubai Financial Market, the general index of the market closed at the level of about 3520 points, down by 0.47% due to profit taking on the three heavyweight shares, which closed in the “red” region. The prices of 9 companies against the closing of 17 companies decreased, and one company remained stable without change compared to the previous closing prices. The share price of Emaar Properties decreased by 1.50% to close at 5.90 dirhams, and the Emirates NBD Bank share decreased by 0.66% to the level of 14.90 dirhams, as well as Dubai Islamic Bank by 1.61% to close at 6.10 dirhams. However, the market price of the Dubai Financial Market share jumped by 6.93% during today’s session, to reach AED 2.62.