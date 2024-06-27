

Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club announced the establishment and organization of the Abu Dhabi Summer Nokhada Program for the 2024 season, with the support of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council. The program is scheduled to start on July 6 and continue until August 15 in the capital, Abu Dhabi, on the breakwater, in the port, and on Dalma Island, which is hosting the summer camp for the first time.

The program organized by the club includes training for sailors on how to sail sailboats, both theoretically and practically, in addition to learning the skills of mastering sailing, reading wind speeds, and how to deal with bearings and sailboats.

Majid Al Muhairi, Director of the Marine Sports Department at the club, confirmed that holding the program on Dalma Island comes in order to give the people of the region the opportunity to involve their children through summer camps, giving them the opportunity to learn the most important sailing skills. He said: We are happy that part of this program will be held. season on Dalma Island, and to give the children there an opportunity to enter the competition.

Regarding the timing of the Noukhatha program, which ends on August 15, Majid Al Muhairi confirmed that the program in Dalma will continue until the beginning of the 2024-2025 academic season, and said: The program will witness a continuation on Dalma Island, in order to give the participants the opportunity to learn the skill and master it to a greater degree.

Majid Al Muhairi spoke about the importance of the Nokhatha Program, which will also be an opportunity to hone the skills of distinguished players, in order for them to participate later through the Nokhatha Program organized by the Abu Dhabi Academy to participate in the 22-foot sailing bearing races, in addition to the fact that teams searching for talent in sailing races will be present, through… The program is to search for distinguished players and qualify them to participate in the large bearing races of 43 and 60 feet, and also to qualify them appropriately, before competing in long races, such as the historic Dalma race. He said: We want to give the people of Dalma the greatest opportunity, in order for there to be a strong generation coming, to participate. In bearing races, and ready to continue the journey of preserving the heritage of our ancestors through these races.

It is worth noting that registration for the program continues until July 4, two days before the start of the summer program.

