Hala Al Khayyat (Abu Dhabi)

The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi has confirmed that the marine waters in Abu Dhabi are generally good and stable, and meet public health standards for swimming and other recreational activities.

The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, through the terrestrial and marine biodiversity sector, is studying the effects of the port’s desalination plants on the marine environment, as well as the impact of sand storms on the marine environment, in addition to studying the impact of marine water quality on the bioaccumulation of heavy metals in plants and animals in the waters. Abu Dhabi.

According to the annual marine water quality report 2020, recently issued by the authority, the current and last years witnessed 27 cases of harmful algal blooms in the emirate’s marine waters, 14 of which were monitored by the authority this year, and most of them were recorded in closed water areas.

The report indicated that the eutrophication index for closed areas showed significant progress, and that the average annual value was maintained, and improvements were noted in Vermont Beach and Al Taweelah desalination plant, and newly developed areas such as Al Reem Island and Al Hudayriat Island, and as a result of this decrease in the rate of eutrophication, accidents Harmful algal blooms are on a downward trend. The authority is implementing a long-term program to monitor marine water quality to assess the condition and quality of water and sediments in the emirate, indicating that cyanobacteria are the main cause of algal blooms, and harmful algae can produce domoic acid, saxitoxin, okadaic acid, privetoxin and other types of toxins. The authority stressed that regular monitoring of the quality of marine waters in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi is critical to identifying current problems or issues that could affect marine biodiversity and public health.

Since last July, the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi has started implementing the executive regulations regarding marine water quality in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, whose scope of application includes the water and marine sediments surrounding the Emirate, in addition to liquid discharges from land sources into the marine environment.

The regulation aims to preserve the quality of water and surrounding marine sediments, by regulating liquid discharges from land sources into the marine environment, in addition to developing measures to combat the deterioration of water quality and surrounding marine sediments and applying them to environmental impact assessment studies and requests for environmental licenses.

The regulation enhances the enforcement measures taken by the authority, including assessment, licensing and environmental inspection procedures for development projects and industrial facilities to ensure compliance with the requirements and requirements of the regulation.

Comprehensive water quality monitoring program

The authority said that for more than 15 years, it has been implementing a comprehensive and integrated program to monitor the quality of water and marine sediments, with the aim of studying and evaluating short- and long-term changes in marine water quality, and providing the necessary data to support decision-makers in taking the necessary measures to preserve the quality and sustainability of the marine environment. . In addition, the Authority monitors the quality of sea water in real time, through a network of automated buoys that serve as an early warning system for red tide and algae growth cases. The Authority is also carrying out studies and research in various fields related to marine water quality.