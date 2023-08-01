Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club honored the graduates and students of the “Nukhaza Summer” program for sailing with sails of 22 feet, which lasted 20 days, with the participation of more than 30 students.

The day of honor witnessed the establishment of an encouraging race among the participating students on the Corniche of the capital, Abu Dhabi. The Abu Dhabi Marine Loader won first place, followed by the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Academy Loader, and the Sadr Port Loader.

The future captains were honored by Salem Al Rumaithi, Director General of the Club, Captain Saif Al Muhairi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Marine, Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Head of the Academy Department, and Nasser Al Dhaheri, Head of the Modern Racing Department at the Club.

The program, which began last July 10, achieved great success and excellence in teaching students the first steps of sailing and practicing sports on 22-foot boats, which represent the base from which sailors embark on higher races and stronger classes, in addition to introducing them to the Emirati maritime heritage, and one of the most important elements of the marine heritage of sailing. kitesurfing.

The training was attended by specialized trainers from the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Academy, who contributed greatly to honing the students’ skills and teaching them the most important principles and basics of sailing with small bearings.

Salem Al-Rumaithi congratulated all the associates and participants in the “Nokhatha Summer” program, which honed the skills and talents of the students and gave them the opportunity to learn basic sailing skills with 22-foot sails.

He said: It is important to pay attention to this category, especially since it is the beginning of participation for the larger groups later, and the transition to the 43 and 60-foot bearing races, which is the cornerstone of teaching young people how to deal with bearings, direct them and read the language of the sea as well.

Salem Al-Rumaithi thanked the Abu Dhabi Navy, which sponsored and supported the program, to record an important presence, through one of the summer programs that promote the spread and presence of heritage sports among children.