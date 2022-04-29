Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Abu Dhabi Police announced the continuity of working hours in the service centers of the Drivers and Vehicles Licensing Directorate in the Central Operations Sector, during the Eid Al Fitr holiday.

The working hours at the light technical inspection stations were set as follows: Safety Building – Abu Dhabi and Al Ain Safety Building (Falaj Hazaa) 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and from 2 pm to 10 pm on the second and third holiday of Eid al-Fitr, in both the Al Bateen Safety Building in Al Ain and the Safety Building (Motor World) in Abu Dhabi, and Madinat Zayed – Al Dhafra.

And in the heavy technical inspection stations, which include Mussafah-Aman in Abu Dhabi, Mazyad-Aman in Al-Ain and Bida Zayed-Aman in Al-Dhafra, the working hours are from 10 am to 10 pm on the second and third holidays of Eid Al Fitr.

It also set working hours in Tarish offices, insurance offices and number factories, which include the Safety Building – Abu Dhabi and the Auto World Center – Al Shamkha from 2 pm until 7 pm on the second and third holiday of Eid.