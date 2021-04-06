Abu Dhabi leads the world in responding to the “Covid-19” pandemic

Abu Dhabi has topped 25 leading global cities in responding to the “Covid-19” pandemic, according to the latest ranking recently issued by the London-based Deep Knowledge Group. The classification was based on 50 measurement indicators that were divided into 5 main axes that included health care and the resilience of the economy, reflecting the wide-ranging impact of the emirate’s response to the pandemic. Abu Dhabi came in the forefront of the world through the speed and strength of its response, and protecting the health and safety of society through strict precautionary measures and measures, in conjunction with providing support to the economy through stimulus packages that provided the necessary and continuous support to all sectors of the local economy. The Deep Knowledge Group has ranked cities known to be the most efficient in responding to the pandemic. The classification of cities was based on health care management in terms of infrastructure and human competencies, the effectiveness of diagnostic systems, the number of beds in health facilities, spending on the health care sector, the efficiency of the quarantine system in terms of the scope and duration of home quarantine, economic support for the quarantined, travel guidelines and restrictions, and legal procedures for violating the home quarantine instructions And vaccination rates in terms of availability of vaccination and the percentage of those who have received the vaccine out of the total population and vaccination services at home, the government’s efficiency in terms of monitoring and crisis management systems, confidence in government and digital services, and the resilience of the economy, in terms of stimulus packages, exemptions, social support and credit rating, and ranked after Abu Dhabi in the ranking. All of Seoul, Sydney, Singapore, Ottawa and Berlin. Abu Dhabi’s strong response to the pandemic contributed to maintaining low rates of positive cases, while health care services adapted and expanded to protect all members of society, and within weeks, field hospitals, testing facilities and centers, including testing centers, were completed from the vehicle. The new initiatives focused on the groups most at risk of contracting the virus, including the provision of free “Covid-19” examinations and other medical examinations, and the distribution of millions of free meals, as well as health awareness programs in several languages, with initiatives to support mental health. The emirate has also led research and development efforts, worked to facilitate scientific discoveries to treat the virus, contributed to international efforts to discover the vaccine, and took over leadership of the first global clinical trials of the third phase of the inactive vaccine for the “Covid-19” virus. Abu Dhabi played a major role in the national vaccination campaign, which resulted in more than half of the eligible UAE population receiving the vaccine free of charge. Abu Dhabi launched the “Coalition of Hope” to coordinate the distribution of billions of doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine around the world. The coalition, based on a partnership between the public and private sectors led by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and a number of strategic partners, was able to achieve universal access to vaccines.