The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi launched 7 new “Emirati experiences”, in cooperation with Emirati tour guides. The experiences, currently available on the Airbnb holiday home platform, invite the local community and visitors to enjoy them, discover the capital’s landmarks and culture, and the “city treasures” that for decades formed part of its urban fabric. These experiences are available for reservations now, and cover options Varied between traditional local cuisine, bustling markets and unforgettable sights.

• Enjoy a traditional meal in an Emirati home:

Embark on a journey to learn about Emirati cuisine by having a traditional meal in an Emirati home. This friendly and authentic experience allows visitors to sample local dishes infused with spices and ingredients from across Asia and the Middle East.

• Visiting a farm accompanied by an Emirati guide:

Take part in an inspiring experience while having a cup of Arabic coffee with dates in one of the farms. The visitor can learn how to choose coffee beans and prepare coffee, and discover the different types of animals on the farm, the etiquette of making and sitting, and popular songs.

• Discover the dates and fish markets with an Emirati guide:

Visiting one of the date markets in Abu Dhabi is a unique experience in itself, where you can learn about the types of dates and their economic, social, emotional and cultural importance. The tour of the fish market, which includes many restaurants, wholesalers and visitors, sheds light on Abu Dhabi’s heritage in going to the seas for fishing and trade, while watching fishermen unload their cargo after returning from fishing trips.

• Enjoy an Emirati breakfast:

Savor Emirati breakfast dishes such as jabab bread (a thin, crispy pancake-like pancake topped with date molasses or honey) and coffee, and take part in a range of cultural activities including trying on traditional clothes and fragrant incense, and getting acquainted with the “sna’”, an art Dealing with others, and the values ​​and etiquette on which Emiratis are brought up since childhood.

• “Treasures of the City” tour:

A tour of the neighborhoods of Abu Dhabi to get acquainted with its urban treasures and ancient commercial facilities, including markets, shops and restaurants, which played an important role in shaping its cultural features, including the Ibrahimi Restaurant, Malik and Al Shaheed shops, the fish market, and the carpet market.

• Night tour in Abu Dhabi:

Discover the vibrant heart of the capital on a night tour. Upon meeting before sunset on the Abu Dhabi Corniche, Emirati tour guides will share stories about the evolution of the city’s stunning skyline while enjoying the sunset, followed by a stop at the Founder’s Memorial, the memorial to the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God bless him. His wealth, so that the tour ends with the “Sound and Light” show at Qasr Al-Watan.

Tourist guide Abdul Rahman Al Zaabi, who used to travel around the world and learn about different cultures, customs and traditions through direct communication with the local population, which encouraged him to move forward in presenting the culture, arts and heritage that the capital abounds in: “The presence of the tour guide is the citizen who It reflects the image of Abu Dhabi and its culture is vital, as it is the most capable of guiding visitors throughout the emirate. When I realized the urgent need for more Emirati mentors, I decided to work in this field. Being a tour guide gives me a lot of knowledge about my culture and history, something people naturally expect us to know, but we often don’t realize how much we need to learn. As much as I help our visitors learn about our authentic Emirati culture, and discover hidden gems in the city and its community, I also learn a lot.

In turn, Emirati guide Nasser Saban entered the field of tourism work after volunteering in a number of initiatives in Abu Dhabi, as he felt at the time that many sectors of society knew little about the city, its culture and traditions. He said, “I am proud of representing my country through my work as a tour guide, as I undertake the task of introducing the identity of the Emirates, its culture and traditions.”

Guide Ibrahim Al-Harbi shifted his focus from foreign tours to domestic tourism by developing tailor-made experiences that tell the story of Abu Dhabi and its origins. He said, “I am very proud to represent my country in front of visitors from all over the world. I have worked with nearly 70 nationalities since 2018, providing a historical account of our past that combines land and sea. Through the experience of exploring the dates and fish markets, we learn together about the importance of the Arabian Gulf and the ocean in shaping the features of Abu Dhabi, the interesting stories of sea voyages and diving in search of pearls, and the strategic role of fishing, yesterday and today, as a source of material income and food for the Emirati family. We also explore, during the visit to the date markets, the importance of palm trees and date production, and how they have become an essential element in Emirati cuisine and a source of healthy food.”

Abu Dhabi has experiences rich in heritage, a vibrant contemporary arts and culture scene, exceptional landmarks and attractions, international theme parks, and a variety of restaurants that cater to different tastes, making it an ideal destination for an unforgettable vacation.