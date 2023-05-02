The Abu Dhabi Labor Court stated that the celebration of International Workers’ Day coincided with the distribution of labor dues to 468 workers, at a value of 5.5 million dirhams, while the total dues that were delivered during the past year to 14,777 workers amounted to 317 million dirhams.

She pointed out that the Labor Awareness Committee continues to conduct awareness campaigns for workers in the labor cities at the emirate level, to enhance the legal culture, and to indicate the importance of the rights and duties guaranteed by the Labor Relations Law in the UAE, and the committee achieved awareness of 120,000 workers in the labor cities during the first quarter.

In detail, the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, represented by the Abu Dhabi Labor Court, confirmed that the UAE has taken, during the past year, very advanced legislative steps and practices to enhance protection for workers’ rights in various economic sectors, which included the approval of 12 major measures and initiatives that enhance the position of the UAE in protecting Workers’ rights, and attracting and recruiting workers.

During the media forum, she confirmed her adoption of proactive solutions by creating a new generation of government services, which contributed to the automation of all procedures and services of the Abu Dhabi Labor Court, and the completion of customer requests within a record time of three hours, which achieved a completion rate of 100%, praising the role of wage insurance systems. Workers in completing the bulk of labor cases, and workers collecting all their dues in a short time.

The head of the Abu Dhabi Labor Court, Counselor Abdullah Firas Al Nuaimi, stated that the department, within the framework of its humanitarian efforts and taking into account the rights of workers, issued a decision stipulating the postponement of judicial fees in labor execution files, provided that they are collected after the workers who are executed receive all their financial dues.

And he indicated that the decision excluded labor cases in which the total financial claims are less than one million dirhams, adding that “the courts were previously working to collect judicial fees, before paying the workers’ rights, and therefore the worker cannot obtain his financial dues, unless the judicial fees are paid.” And after presenting the matter to those concerned in the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, a decision was issued to postpone these fees, as the worker’s dues are currently being paid, and then proceeding with the procedures for collecting judicial fees.

He pointed out that the court is responsible for issuing decisions stipulating that workers will be able to stay in their homes, after the companies fail and fail to pay the value of the financial dues for those accommodations, as the workers are kept in their homes, and they are not evacuated from the workers until they receive their financial dues, which are all procedures Proactive, praising the role of workers’ wages insurance systems in completing the bulk of labor cases, and thus workers collecting all their dues in a short time.

Caring for workers

The head of the Abu Dhabi Labor Court, Counselor Abdullah Faris Al Nuaimi, confirmed that the Abu Dhabi Labor Court and the Labor Awareness Committee celebrate International Labor Day under the slogan “Workers are partners in production and development,” indicating that this comes in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the State. The Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to continue development efforts to ensure speedy settlement of cases, and the fulfillment of the rights of their owners in record time.

Al-Nuaimi stressed the keenness and interest of the Judicial Department in all categories of workers, as they are a major party in the production process, and a partner in the development the country is witnessing, in parallel with ensuring the interests of employers, which leads to the stability of the labor market.