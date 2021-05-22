The Judicial Department in Abu Dhabi announced the transfer of the Abu Dhabi Labor Court to its new headquarters, in Mussafah (Block 34), which was built on an area of ​​7572 square meters, at a cost of 72 million dirhams, as part of the continuous development efforts to meet the requirements and developments to complement the system Integrated judicial services provided to parties to contractual labor relations under the umbrella of the rule of law, and in line with international guarantees governing workers’ rights and economic competitiveness standards, in addition to observing the accuracy and speed of adjudication of cases in order to achieve prompt justice, in light of the rational leadership’s appreciation of the role of employment in achieving development on The land of the Emirates.

The Undersecretary of the Judicial Department in Abu Dhabi, Counselor Yusef Saeed Al-Abri, confirmed that the completion of the Abu Dhabi Labor Court building constitutes a new addition to the development of the justice system and to ensure universal access to services, in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Head of the Judicial Department in Abu Dhabi, by working according to an integrated program that facilitates workers’ access to justice and their rights guaranteed by law in the UAE in line with international standards.

Counselor Youssef Al-Abri pointed out that the package of projects related to the modernization and development of infrastructure in the Judicial Department in its various judicial and judicial sectors, integrates with the procedures developed in Abu Dhabi courts and reliance on specialized courts, and the expansion of the establishment of specialized courts, in order to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of litigation, and provide pioneering judicial services. According to international best practices.

The new two-storey building includes 8 court rooms for primary judicial circuits, 4 halls for hearing appeals, two conciliation halls, 28 offices for judges, and other staff offices, reception halls and other services for dealers, in addition to the availability of all technical, security, and mechanical equipment and means of modern technology. Facilitates business and maintains security and confidentiality.

The implementation of the building was also taken into account in the implementation of sustainable creative solutions to take into account the functional work environment, especially with regard to the selection of interior designs to ensure consistency and the distribution of office spaces and meeting rooms, in accordance with a modern, sophisticated format commensurate with the nature of the work, and in order to achieve the design goals that reflect the architectural identity of government buildings in Abu Dhabi. While adhering to the specifications for preserving the environment, making the most of natural resources to reduce energy and water consumption rates, and applying the highest quality standards.

The new headquarters of the Abu Dhabi Labor Court is distinguished by the inauguration of a flag pole with a height of 45 meters, as part of the Judicial Department’s initiative to establish masts to raise the state’s flag on all its new buildings, similar to the headquarters in Abu Dhabi, to express feelings of loyalty and belonging to the homeland.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

