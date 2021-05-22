The Judicial Department in Abu Dhabi announced the transfer of the Abu Dhabi Labor Court to its new headquarters, in Mussafah (Block 34), which was built on an area of ​​7,572 square meters, at a cost of 72 million dirhams, as part of the continuous development efforts to meet the requirements and developments, in order to complete the system of judicial services The integrated services provided to the parties to contractual labor relations under the umbrella of the rule of law, and in line with international guarantees governing workers’ rights and economic competitiveness standards, as well as taking into account the accuracy and speed of adjudication of cases, in order to achieve prompt justice, in light of the rational leadership’s appreciation of the role of labor in achieving development on the ground UAE.

The new two-storey building includes eight court rooms for primary judicial circuits, four halls for hearing appeals, two conciliation halls, 28 offices for judges, and other staff offices, reception halls and other services for dealers, in addition to the availability of all technical, security, mechanical and means of modern technology. Facilitates business and maintains security and confidentiality.

The implementation of the building was also taken into account in the implementation of innovative and sustainable solutions to take into account the functional work environment, especially with regard to the selection of interior designs to ensure consistency and the distribution of office spaces and meeting rooms, in accordance with a modern, sophisticated format commensurate with the nature of the work, and in a way that achieves the design goals that reflect the architectural identity of government buildings in the Emirate. Abu Dhabi, while adhering to the specifications for preserving the environment, making the most of natural resources to reduce energy and water consumption rates, and applying the highest quality standards.

