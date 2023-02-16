The Abu Dhabi Labor Court has adopted developmental procedures and new mechanisms aimed at ensuring the settlement and delivery of labor dues in record time through easy and convenient steps, including the opening of an office for the insurance company concerned with insurance coverage of workers’ rights in the private sector, at the headquarters of the Labor Court, thus contributing to the speedy delivery of dues. Finance in accordance with the specified legal controls, as stated by the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department through its official account on the social networking site “Twitter”.