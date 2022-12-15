The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department revealed that the first year of implementing the Civil Marriage Law witnessed the documentation of 4,020 marriages, including 7,081 residents of the country, at a rate of 88% of marriages, compared to 959 visitors and non-residents, pointing out that holders of 127 nationalities benefited from the services. Civil marriage, and the Philippines ranked first among the most beneficiaries with 2,307 civil marriage contracts.

In detail, the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department organized a media forum, yesterday, on the occasion of the one-year anniversary of the entry into force of Law No. 14 of 2021 regarding civil marriage, under the title “Civil Family Matters Court Pioneering Global Services for Foreigners”, during which the head of the Foreigners’ Services Office in the department, Mona Al-Raisi, presented And the legal expert in the department, Muhammad Hisham Al-Rafei, an annual harvest of the services provided by the court under the umbrella of this law to foreigners, since its implementation on December 15, 2021, until December 15.

Al-Rafei reviewed the most important goals of establishing the Civil Family Matters Court, and summarized them in five main goals, the first of which is to be the first civil personal status court in the Middle East and the Arab world to provide a civil law to regulate personal status, and the second is to have a family law to serve the economy and attract foreign investment in order to enhance its competitiveness. Abu Dhabi, and the third, introducing legislation that promotes the principles of liberalism, such as respect for individual freedom and equality between men and women in rights and duties, and finally ensuring the leadership of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in legislative development and modernization in the Arab region.

He stressed that the Civil Marriage Law is the most important personal status law issued in the Arab world, and succeeded in breaking the traditional legislative barriers, and making foreign residents and visitors to the country not feel any legislative or legal alienation that differs from what is in force in their home countries with regard to personal matters such as marriage, divorce and wills. and inheritances.

Al-Rafei said that this law was not only concerned with regulating the personal status of foreigners, but also had economic goals, which focus on reassuring and attracting foreign investors by providing an open society that provides personal freedom for individuals, and lays down personal status legislation that suits them and is in line with the lifestyles they live in their countries.

He added: «The most prominent feature of the law is the absence of any religious reference to it, and the main criterion in its application is the nationality of the litigants and not their religious beliefs, pointing out that the law gives the wife 50% of the estate of the foreign husband upon his death, in exchange for 50% for the children, and makes the testimony of the woman like a testimony man in court.

And he added that after applying the law, the Emirate of Abu Dhabi became the fastest in the world in completing civil divorce procedures, which usually take place during the first session, without mentioning any reasons for separation and termination of the relationship, with the aim of preserving the continuity of the relationship between the two parties after the divorce and not turning it into a rivalry, and he also granted custody. It is shared between the father and the mother in the event of a civil divorce. It also allowed proof of the child’s paternity to the foreign mother in the event that the father was unknown.

He pointed out that this law abolished the requirement of religion for judges in the Civil Family Matters Court, to allow non-Muslim judges to take over civil status cases for foreigners, pointing out that the scope of application of this law includes all persons of various Arab and foreign nationalities (residents and visitors), with the exception of Muslim citizens. .

For her part, Mona Al-Raisi stressed that the law succeeded in achieving seven basic goals, as it provided a flexible and developed judicial mechanism to adjudicate personal status disputes of foreigners, and strengthened the emirate’s position and global competitiveness as one of the most attractive destinations for human talents and competencies, and achieved leadership in issuing the first law A civil organization to organize family matters for foreigners in accordance with international best practices, and guarantee the foreigner’s right to be subject to an internationally recognized law that is close to it in terms of culture, customs and language, in addition to that it achieves and protects the best interests of the child, especially in the event of parental separation, and reduces bickering and disagreements resulting from the causes of divorce. And maintain the role of father and mother in the post-divorce stage.

She added that the first year of implementing the law witnessed the documentation of 4,020 civil marriage cases, including 7,081 residents of the country, with 88% of civil marriages, compared to 959 visitors and non-residents, noting that last November recorded the highest rates of civil marriage among foreigners with 627. marriage, while last December recorded the lowest rate of one civil marriage.

According to Al-Raisi, holders of 127 nationalities benefited from civil marriage services during the first year of implementing the law, and the Philippines ranked first among the beneficiaries with 2,307 civil marriage cases, and India ranked second with 835 marriages, then the United Kingdom with 545 marriages.

She said that the first year of implementing the law witnessed the documentation of 1,566 civil wills, benefiting 1,512 foreigners residing in the country, compared to 36 from outside the country, and 18 from visitors and non-residents.

4 conditions for civil marriage

Mona Al-Raisi, Head of the Foreigners Services Office at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, confirmed that the Civil Marriage Law specified four main conditions that must be met for the conclusion of a civil marriage contract in the emirate, the first of which is that both the husband and wife reach at least 18 years of age, and that both spouses express themselves explicitly before the documentation judge. About his consent to the marriage, and the absence of anything legally precluding his consent from being considered, and the third, that the spouses sign the disclosure form, and finally, that the marriage should not be between brothers, children, grandchildren, uncles, or maternal uncles, in addition to any other conditions issued by a decision of the head of the department eliminate.

She pointed out that the department launched the civil marriage service by completing marriage ceremonies in five languages ​​(Arabic, English, Russian, Chinese, and Spanish), in order to apply for the completion of civil marriage ceremonies on the department’s website. Documentation within 24 hours.

• Abu Dhabi Judiciary documented 1,566 civil wills, benefiting 1,512 foreigners residing in the country.