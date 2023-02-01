The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department stated that it completed 251 thousand and 98 digital transactions from the notary public and documentation during the year 2022, which constitutes a quantum leap in the field of digital work, which contributed to providing more than 502 thousand visits to the department’s headquarters, with the completion of all procedures remotely, and no Mandatory personal attendance of dealers and parties to transactions, as well as providing up to 1,244,621 papers that have been replaced into a digital document instead of printing them, in addition to the possibility for dealers to obtain the digital copy at any time, without the need to request an exact copy.

The Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, Counselor Yousef Saeed Al-Abri, affirmed the department’s interest in providing a pioneering and distinguished experience in completing transactions in the justice and judicial sector, and benefiting from technical development and smart and fast services enhanced by artificial intelligence, in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Council. Ministers, Minister of the Presidential Court, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, keeping abreast of developments to provide smart and innovative judicial and justice services.

Al-Abri indicated that the Judicial Department continues to update its technical system related to digital notary services and documentation, to include making it possible to submit a request through the department’s website, or the smart application for notary services, and to complete the transaction completely remotely, through visual communication techniques in case the need arises. Conducting an interview with the dealers, without having to incur the trouble of their personal presence.

He explained that the department succeeded in activating advanced stages of the electronic link system, and exchanging data with a number of concerned authorities and strategic partners, which helps to complete the various types of transactions presented in an easy and convenient manner, and with the least required attachments in a shortening of time and effort, in addition to supporting the transition to digital documents instead. of printing, in line with international trends, and the country’s commitment to preserving the environment.