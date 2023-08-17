The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department warned against being led by fake offers to sell currencies at reduced prices, which are in fact forged or belong to suspicious sources, noting that fraudsters take advantage of vacation periods and official holidays to promote the sale of currencies at reduced prices through social media, and offer attractive offers. To exchange those currencies, which are in fact counterfeit or belong to suspicious sources.

The department called on members of society not to be led by these fake ads and offers, and the need to deal through the official channels of institutions and exchange companies licensed in the country, and to avoid communicating with promoters of counterfeit currencies, so as not to be subject to legal accountability.