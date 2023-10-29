The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department has warned of a new method of defrauding young people who want to get married, by organizing fake marriages through fake “matchmaker” sites that agree with a girl playing the role of the bride and a man playing the role of the official, and the victim is caught and the net and the dowry are seized.

In detail, the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department warned of fraudsters who use different methods to entrap victims, as they do not stop renewing their plans and methods of electronic fraud to entrap new victims, noting that the latest fraud methods that have been monitored combine virtual reality with actual reality, by organizing… An intertwined trio through which a fake story is woven with all professionalism, starting from the accounts of a “fiancé” on social networking sites, turning into a meeting with the bride to get acquainted, and then agreeing on the dowry and paying part of it to complete the marriage ceremony, only to be supported by an impersonator impersonating an authorized person, so the fictional story is completed and the victim falls. In a fraud trap.

The department said on its official accounts on social networking sites, through the Stories and Through service: “The trio of illusions come together in a suitor, a bride, and an official. They are all imaginary, setting up a net of deception with promotional advertisements on social media pages, offering to mediate between those who want to marry, so that the victim can communicate with the suitor who sends the girl’s specifications.” The one who wants to be engaged to her, and after approval, asks for her commission to organize the meeting between the young man and the girl, but this time she does not disappear after receiving the money, as is usual in many cases of fraud, but rather completes her process by arranging the meeting to raise the proceeds of this criminal scheme. The department added: “The bride comes in her most beautiful dress to impress the proposer. He cannot help but agree and talk about the subsequent arrangements, telling him of the necessity of paying part of the dowry at the first meeting to ensure seriousness. When he is astonished by this behavior, she immediately suggests seeking the help of an authorized person to ask him about the permissibility of that.” As soon as she starts contacting this person according to the prior agreement between them, he rushes to support everything she says, and the young man takes the initiative to give the money to his bride, after which all dreams are dashed and everyone disappears to share the seized money. The department indicated that after the victim wakes up from his shock and after repeated attempts to communicate with them, where he does not find a response and all the phones are switched off, he discovers the moment of truth and that he has been exposed to fraud and deception, so he informs the competent authorities who begin their procedures to search and investigate the fraudsters, and when they are caught, they confess to the incident and to their seizure of the phone. The sums of money for the court to convict them. In similar incidents, the search for a “Latta” groom led to girls falling into a fraudulent trap, where fraudsters exploit girls’ desire to get married as a result of their delayed engagement with a suitable person, and they create accounts on social networking sites through which they delude their victims of their ability to provide them with Emirati grooms. By sending them pictures of young men and claiming that they are their agents looking for a bride, they obtain sums of money from the victims, sometimes amounting to 50 thousand dirhams, if the groom’s handsomeness is one of the conditions, and they disappear as soon as they obtain the required amount from the victim. Emirates Today had monitored many cases of emotional fraud in which fraudsters exploit the desire of the other party to seize his money, including a young man who met a girl through the social networking program Snapchat, and they agreed to set a date for the engagement, and he transferred to her a total of sums of money. 350 thousand dirhams upon her request, for the purpose of marriage preparations. On the specified date, the defendant apologized for her father’s illness and his departure outside the country for treatment, and she began to procrastinate in setting the engagement date, until it became clear to him that she had been married for more than a year, and the court ruled that she was obligated to return the amount. While in another case, a girl demanded that a young man be obligated to pay her 848 thousand dirhams, while obliging him to compensate her with an amount of 100 thousand dirhams for the material and moral damages she suffered, noting that she had a friendly relationship with the defendant, and he had deluded her into wanting to be with her, and convinced her. To lend him some money to prepare the marital home, so over a period of six years, she gave him money and transferred amounts to him, and the court ruled that the defendant be obligated to pay her 540 thousand and 260 dirhams, while obliging him to compensate her 40 thousand dirhams. In a third case, a girl accused a young man of obtaining an amount of 350,000 dirhams, which she handed over to him after he asked her for a sum of money in exchange for her being his partner in a project he intended to establish, and he misled her – with false and misleading promises – that she would be his wife, which encouraged her to borrow from the bank. She also handed him her jewelry so that he could sell them and benefit from their price.

• The latest fraud methods that have been monitored combine virtual and actual realities.